Port Commission April 28 Meeting Is Virtual

04/24/2020 | 07:07pm EDT

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will conduct its regular monthly meeting via Webex webinar at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, as permitted by Governor Abbott’s action of March 16, 2020 to allow virtual and telephonic open meetings to maintain government transparency.

The Executive Office Building is closed to the general public; however, the public can participate in the meeting virtually, using the instructions on the following page. See also the meeting agenda, available at http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/.

Sign up for public comment is available up to an hour prior to the meeting by contacting Erik Eriksson at eeriksson@porthouston.com or Liana Christian at lchristian@porthouston.com. Please provide the speaker’s name and the organization the speaker represents.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, the Port of Houston Authority has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of Port Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation.  It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.

The Executive Office Building is closed to the general public due to the evolving recommendations by public health agencies and officials.

The safety and security of the Port of Houston Authority’s visitors and employees is our first priority. Guests entering the Port Authority Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID, and may be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary. To learn more about port security visit: http://porthouston.com/portweb/port-security/.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number (access code): 262 302 266
Meeting password: Pi3EP9AvyC6

Join meeting

Join by phone
Tap to call in from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll
+1-720-650-7664 United States Toll (Denver)
Global call-in numbers

Join from a video system or application
Dial 262302266@porthouston.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial 262302266.porthouston@lync.webex.com

Need help? Go to http://help.webex.com


© Business Wire 2020
