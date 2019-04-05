Port Commission, Board of Pilot Commissioners Special Meetings Set for Monday April 8, 2019

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will meet in
special session on Monday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a
special meeting of the Board of Pilot Commissioners at 10:15
a.m. or immediately following the recess of the Port Commission
meeting.
The meetings will take place in the fourth floor boardroom of Port
Houston’s Executive Building, 111 East Loop North (Exit 29 off Loop
610) in Houston.
Meeting agendas are available on Port Houston’s website at
http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, the Port of Houston Authority has owned and
operated the public wharves and terminals of Port Houston – the nation’s
largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic
engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. It
supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7
million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265
billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product –
and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For
more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.
The safety and security of the Port of Houston Authority’s visitors
and employees is our first priority. Guests entering the Port Authority
Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID, and may
be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a
hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary. To
learn more about port security visit: http://porthouston.com/portweb/port-security/.
