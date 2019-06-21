Log in
Port Houston : Commission, Board of Pilot Commissioners Regular Meetings

06/21/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Community Relations and Compensation Committees, and Procurement & Small Business Development Task Force Set for Tuesday, June 25

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Board of Pilot Commissioners at 9:15 a.m., or immediately following the recess of the Port Commission meeting.

The Port Commission’s Community Relations Committee will meet in public session at 9:30 a.m., or immediately following the recess of the Board of Pilot Commissioners. The Port Commission’s Compensation Committee will meet at 9:45 a.m., or immediately following the recess of the Community Relations Committee.

Finally, the Port Commission’s Procurement & Small Business Development Task Force will meet at 10:00 a.m., or immediately following the recess of the Compensation Committee.

The meetings will take place in the fourth-floor boardroom of the Port Authority’s Executive Building, 111 East Loop North (Exit 29 off Loop 610) in Houston.

Meeting agendas are available on at http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product – and more than $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.

The safety and security of Port Houston’s visitors and employees is our priority. Guests entering the terminal location of the Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID, and may be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary. To learn more about port security visit: http://porthouston.com/portweb/port-security/.


© Business Wire 2019
