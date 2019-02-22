Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Port Houston : Commission, Board of Pilot Commissioners Regular Meetings Set for Tuesday, February 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:05pm EST

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will meet in regular session on Tuesday, February 26, at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Board of Pilot Commissioners at 9:30 a.m. or immediately following the recess of the Port Commission meeting.

The meetings will take place in the fourth floor boardroom of Port Houston’s Executive Building, 111 East Loop North (Exit 29 off Loop 610) in Houston.

Meeting agendas are available on Port Houston’s website at
http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, the Port of Houston Authority has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of Port Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.

The safety and security of the Port of Houston Authority’s visitors and employees is our first priority. Guests entering the Port Authority Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID, and may be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary. To learn more about port security visit: http://porthouston.com/portweb/port-security/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pACWA and CMUA-Sponsored Bill Advances Trust to Fund Safe Drinking Water
GL
05:22pSTREET CAPITAL : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter & Year-End 2018 Results Conference Call
PU
05:22pCYRELA BRAZIL REALTY : Notice to the Market - Substantial Holder - Capital International Investors
PU
05:22pCYRUSONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pKLONDIKE SILVER : will attend PDAC
PU
05:22pDEAN FOODS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:21pCAMBER ENERGY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:21pON DECK CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pAMYRIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
4BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update
5Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.