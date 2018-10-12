Port Houston : Hosts Successful Breakbulk Americas 2018 Conference

Port Houston, the largest breakbulk and general cargo port complex in North America, hosted the annual Breakbulk Americas 2018 conference in Houston for the seventh time in a row.

More than 4,700 attendees from around the world gathered at the annual trade show and exposition held Oct. 2-4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The exhibitors and sponsors included executives from leading specialized ocean carriers, freight forwarders, ports/terminals, logistics providers, road, rail, barge and air transportation, export packers, and equipment companies.

Breakbulk Americas is the biggest show for project and breakbulk cargo transportation specialists in the Americas, with special events, workshops and one of the largest trade and maritime exhibition halls of its kind. Conference session topics included the breakbulk outlook, market trends/future opportunities, transportation connectivity and technology innovations.

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther participated in the ribbon cutting and provided opening remarks on day two of the conference.

“We are proud to be the Host Port sponsor,” Guenther said. The conference provided business opportunities for attendees.

Port Houston shared updates on its social media channels throughout the event. You can watch this recap video of the conference here. (Video Credit: Breakbulk Events and Media)

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the port’s website at PortHouston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005966/en/