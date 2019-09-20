Port Houston : Port Commission and Other Public Meetings Set for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will meet in regular session on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Board of Pilot Commissioners at 9:15 a.m., or immediately following the adjournment of the Port Commission meeting.

A Special Port Commission Meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. or immediately following the Board of Pilot Commissioners meeting, and a meeting of the Compensation Committee of the Port Commission will commence at 10:30 a.m. or immediately following the Special Port Commission Meeting.

The meetings will take place in the fourth-floor boardroom of the Port Authority’s Executive Building, 111 East Loop North (Exit 29 off Loop 610) in Houston.

Meeting agendas are available at http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/

The safety and security of Port Houston’s visitors and employees is a high priority. Guests entering the Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID and may be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary.

