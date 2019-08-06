Log in
Port Houston : Secures New CMA CGM/Marfret MedCaribe Service

08/06/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

New service will connect Houston to Mexico, Central America, Caribbean and the Mediterranean

Port Houston received the maiden voyage and is the only U.S. port of call for a new direct service that global ocean carrier CMA CGM has launched with Marfret. The MedCaribe service connects the U.S. Gulf, Mexico, Central America (Costa Rica), the Caribbean and the Mediterranean markets. The first vessel, the Spirit of Melbourne, called the port’s Bayport Container Terminal July 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005981/en/

The Spirit of Melbourne called Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal (Photo: Business Wire)

The Spirit of Melbourne called Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal (Photo: Business Wire)

The rotation includes: Houston, Veracruz, Mexico; Manzanillo, Panama; Moin, Costa Rica; Algeciras, Spain; Malta; Livorno, Italy; Genoa, Italy; Marseilles, France; Barcelona, Spain and Valencia, Spain. The transit times can be found here: https://porthouston.wpengine.com/mediterranean-services/.

“Port Houston is excited to add this new service to our ever-growing global portfolio and looks forward to the positive economic developments that these markets will bring to Houston and the region,” said Port Houston Trade Development Director Dominic Sun.

About the Houston Ship Channel

The Houston Ship Channel is a 52-mile federal waterway and is home to the greater Port of Houston’s more than 200 private and eight public terminals. It is considered the energy capital of the world. In 2018, the Houston Ship Channel generated nearly $802 billion in U.S. economic value, supported 3.2 million jobs, and provided $38 billion in tax revenue. In the state of Texas, it generated $339 billion in economic value - 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP), sustained 1.3 million jobs and generated $5.6 billion in state and local tax revenue. The full economic impact report is available at https://porthouston.com/.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for the foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the United States. Port Houston is the sponsor of the Houston Ship Channel, a 52-mile federal waterway. Its success is a partnership of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Houston Pilots Association, those private and public terminals, and the vessels that transit it every day. For more information, visit the website at https://porthouston.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
