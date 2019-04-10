Port Houston : Takes Action to Accelerate Widening of Houston Ship Channel

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met in special
session Monday and moved to accelerate widening of the Houston Ship
Channel, the nation’s busiest waterway. “The Houston Ship Channel is
open for business for all and will continue to be,” said Chairman Ric
Campo.
The Port Authority is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and
other representatives of the federal government, as well as Port of
Houston and Houston Ship Channel stakeholders, to obtain authorization,
and accelerated funding and completion, of a deepened and widened ship
channel. This project will be the eleventh significant widening and
deepening of the channel since its conception.
The commission was briefed on measures to make sure widening of the
entire Galveston Bay reach of the ship channel is part of the next
Houston Ship Channel dredging project. The commission also directed
staff to bring it proposals for Port Authority and industry funding to
support this accelerated effort.
In addition, after careful consideration of interim measures to address
growing traffic, the commission adopted a resolution to further maximize
current two-way traffic transiting the Houston Ship Channel.
The Houston Ship Channel is experiencing tremendous growth. Houston, the
country’s No. 1 export city, is home to the largest petrochemical
manufacturing complex in the Americas. Energy production and the export
of crude oil, and the increasing global demand for chemicals produced in
the region, are major drivers of this success. Expansion of the Panama
Canal, the growth of vessel sizes, and the region’s population growth
have also resulted in record container demand, both for imported
consumer goods and exported manufactured products, further driving the
need for improvements to the channel.
In order to ensure continued safe, unimpeded traffic of neo-panamax
container vessels and other ships, under the terms of this new business
rule, only one vessel that imposes “one-way traffic” on all deep-water
ships transiting the Houston Ship Channel within Galveston Bay to call
facilities within the Port of Houston may call on a Port Authority
terminal in a given week, an interim solution intended to ensure
unencumbered access to upper channel reaches.
The commission also budgeted $500,000 to support a traffic efficiency
group for the channel. This newly-formed advisory committee representing
multiple channel stakeholders will meet regularly and work in
partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Houston Area Vessel Traffic
Service, the Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee, the Houston Pilots, and
others. The goal of the group will be to share data and insights and
help optimize traffic flow on the channel, in response to continued
requests for larger vessels to serve the fast-growing demand of
containerized consumer imports, resin and agriculture exports, and the
needs of the energy industry.
Since being named Chairman in February, Campo has met with numerous
industry stakeholders including shippers, and on March 8 testified on
channel matters before the Senate Select Committee on Texas Ports.
About the Houston Ship Channel
The Houston Ship Channel is the 52-mile federal waterway that is home to
the greater Port of Houston’s more than 200 private and eight public
terminals. Its success is a partnership of the U.S. Coast Guard, the
Houston Pilots Association, the Port of Houston Authority, those private
terminals, and the vessels that transit it every day.
In 2018, the Houston Ship Channel generated $801 billion in U.S.
economic value, supported 3.2 million jobs, and provided $38 billion in
tax revenue. In the state of Texas, it generated $339 billion in
economic value, sustained 1.3 million jobs, and generated $5.6 billion
in state and local tax revenue.
Results from the Houston Ship Channel Economic Impact Study will be
released at the next regular Port Commission on April 23 at 9:00 a.m. https://porthouston.com/
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the
public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the
nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential
economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the
nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million
jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity
totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross
domestic product – and more than $801.9 billion in economic impact
across the nation. For more information, visit the website at
PortHouston.com.
