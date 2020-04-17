Port of Los Angeles : Announces Apple Donation of 160,000 Face Shields to Logistics Victory Los Angeles to Help City Combat COVID-19

Logistics Victory Los Angeles (LoVLA.org) is receiving a donation of 160,000 face shields from Apple Inc. Donated through Apple’s Giving program, the face shields will assist in L.A.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Los Angeles thanks Apple for this generous donation of face shields that are critical to frontline health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, the City’s Chief Logistics Officer during this crisis. “There are numerous private sector entities that have supplies or know of suppliers that can help during this time of need, and our City team is here to facilitate that process.”

The donation comes on the heels of the launch of Logistics Victory Los Angeles, a new City program created to identify and match available medical supplies in the private sector with the health care providers in need of them. Procured or donated supplies will be allocated to area medical facilities in need of them and used to replenish the City’s stockpile.

Seroka was appointed Chief Logistics Officer by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in March while continuing his role as chief of America’s top port. With a team of 18 City employees, Seroka has assembled a response effort focused on medical supply chain optimization and direct procurement of supplies through purchases and donations like the face shields donated by Apple.

Like other areas across the nation right now, caregivers in Southern California are running low on certain supplies, including isolation gowns, examination gloves, face shields, medical ventilators, N95 masks, IV drip apparatus used on COVID-19 patients as the pandemic spreads in Southern California.

Suppliers of Personal Protective Equipment and entities in need of supplies during this health emergency are encouraged to register their resources and needs at www.LoVLA.org.

