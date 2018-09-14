Port of Los Angeles : Preliminarily Awarded $41 Million from California Air Resources Board to Launch Zero Emissions Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Electric Freight Project

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has preliminarily awarded $41
million to the Port of Los Angeles (POLA) for the Zero-Emission and Near
Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project. The total project
cost for this initial phase is $82,568,872, with partners providing
50.2%, or $41,446,612 in match funding.
The Zero and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities project — proposed
with support from Toyota, Kenworth, and Shell — provides a large-scale
“shore to store” plan and a hydrogen fuel-cell-electric technology
framework for freight facilities to structure operations for future
goods movement. The initiative will help reduce emissions by 465 metric
tons of Greenhouse Gas and 0.72 weighted tons of NOx, ROG and PM10. The
Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities project is part
of California
Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of
Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions,
strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the
environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.
“The Port of Los Angeles is showing the world that we don’t need to
choose between environmental stewardship and economic growth — and this
funding will help put zero emissions goods movement within our reach,”
said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “I am grateful to CARB for this
investment in America’s Port, as we continue to lead the drive toward a
more sustainable future.”
“This matching grant from CARB’s California Climate Investments program
is critically needed funding support to develop and commercialize the
next generation of clean port equipment and drayage truck, as well as
the infrastructure to support it,” said Port Executive Director Gene
Seroka. “This grant funds a public-private collaboration that is
representative of our commitment to being a ‘market maker’ through
collaborative technology and fuel infrastructure development with
industry leaders like Toyota, Kenworth and Shell.”
The Port of Los Angeles, which has become the global maritime leader
with respect to zero emission and near-zero emission technology, will
develop the project in several phases, ultimately encompassing
initiatives in Southern California, the Central Coast Area, and Merced
County. The initial phase is designed to kick-start the leap to a new
class of goods movement vehicles, while reducing emissions in designated
disadvantaged communities.
The project phases will include:
-
Ten new zero-emissions hydrogen fuel-cell-electric Class 8 on-road
trucks on the Kenworth T680 platform will be developed through a
collaboration between Kenworth and Toyota to move cargo from the Los
Angeles ports throughout the Los Angeles basin, as well as ultimately
to inland locations such as Riverside County, the Port of Hueneme, and
eventually to Merced. The trucks will be operated by Toyota Logistics
Services (4), United Parcel Services (3), Total Transportation
Services Inc. (2), and Southern Counties Express (1).
-
Two new large capacity heavy-duty hydrogen fueling stations
will be developed by Shell in Wilmington and Ontario, California. The
new stations will join three additional stations located at Toyota
facilities around Los Angeles to form an integrated, five-station
heavy-duty hydrogen fueling network. Together, they will provide
multiple sources of hydrogen throughout the region, including over 1
ton of 100% renewable hydrogen per day at the heavy-duty station to be
operated by Shell, enabling zero-emissions freight transport. Stations
supplied by Air Liquide at Toyota Logistics Services in Long Beach and
Toyota Technical Center in Gardena will serve as important research
and development locations.
-
Expanded use of zero-emissions technology in off-road and warehouse
equipment, including the first two zero-emissions yard tractors to
be operated at the Port of Hueneme, as well as the expanded use of
zero-emissions forklifts at Toyota’s port warehouse.
“Toyota believes that zero-emissions fuel-cell-electric technology, and
the scalability, throughput speed, and driving range advantages of its
hydrogen fuel, has the potential to become the powertrain of the future
– and the capabilities of fuel-cell-electric heavy trucks are a big
reason why,” said Toyota Motor North America Executive Vice President
Bob Carter. “We are proud to team with the Port of Los Angeles, Kenworth
and Shell and the operating partners to explore the benefits of a true
zero-emissions heavy-duty truck platform and to support the development
of a heavy-duty hydrogen fueling network in California. These trucks add
to our growing portfolio of fuel-cell-electric vehicles as we lead the
industry in expanding electrification through the use of this advanced,
versatile, and scalable zero-emissions technology.”
“This is an excellent opportunity for POLA, Kenworth and Toyota to work
together to both explore and drive advanced zero emission technologies
that will play a critical role in the clean trucks of the future,” said
Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.
“This award is another recognition that hydrogen is a promising zero
emission solution for the heavy-duty transport sector,” said Matthew
Tipper, Vice President New Fuels at Shell. “We appreciate greatly the
support from the Californian authorities and the opportunity to work
with the Port of Los Angeles, Kenworth and Toyota in the deployment of a
clean alternative fuel for California. The ‘Shore to Store’ plan enables
us to broaden our hydrogen offer to include heavy duty transport.”
The “Shore to Store” project complements the extensive zero-emissions
technology that is already under development for testing at Los Angeles
terminals through partnership with the California Energy Commission.
These investments showcase a clear, at-scale vision of the
zero-emissions supply chain of the future and provide a model for a
zero-emissions movement of goods.
Review and input on project implementation will be provided by the
National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the South Coast Air Quality
Management District.
The Port
of Los Angeles is America’s premier port and has a strong commitment
to developing innovatively strategic and sustainable operations that
benefit Southern California’s economy and quality of life. North
America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port
of Los Angeles facilitated $284 billion in trade during 2017. San Pedro
Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in
the five-county Southern California region.
