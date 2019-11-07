Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Port of Los Angeles import and export volumes drop in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:44pm EST
A container ship arrives at Yusen Terminals at the Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest for ocean trade with China, processed fewer containers of imported and exported goods in October as the U.S.-China trade war roils the domestic economy and global supply chains.

October imports dropped 19% to 392,768.6 TEU - or 20-foot equivalent unit - versus a year ago. Exports also fell 19%, landing at 140,331.5 TEU. A TEU is a standardized maritime measurement for counting cargo containers.

"With 25% fewer ship calls, 12 consecutive months of declining exports and now decreasing imports, we're beginning to feel the far-reaching effects of the U.S.-China trade war on American exporters and manufacturers," Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said.

The data came amid reports that China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal.

"We expect soft volumes in the months ahead and with the holiday season upon us, less cargo means fewer jobs for American workers," said Seroka, who called for a negotiated settlement to the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pDollar holds gains on progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:16pNIKKEI : Japan firms say October tax hike impact milder than 2014 increase
RE
08:15pFrance scraps plans for $3.3 billion Franco-Chinese shopping mall near Paris
RE
08:11pCracks in UK labour market grow as demand for staff fades - REC
RE
08:05pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 1.1 percent (Media Release)
PU
07:57pDemocratic lawmakers question FAA decisions on Boeing safety issues
RE
07:55pStocks close in on record highs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
07:53pMost Japan firms affected by typhoons, want Abe government to spend more - Reuters survey
RE
07:49pTrump nominates former Ford executive to be new U.S. energy secretary
RE
07:43pChina, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
4EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..
5SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Australia a finalist in VicHealth Awards with Fit For Life – Park Athlete Prog..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group