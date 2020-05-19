Log in
Portacool, LLC : Provides Leading Evaporative Cooling Solutions for Summer

05/19/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Proactively combat above-average temperatures forecasted for June-August 2020

According to The Weather Channel, the U.S. is likely to face hotter-than-average temperatures this summer due to a La Niña weather phenomenon. Portacool, LLC – the leader in evaporative cooling technology – has the cooling solutions needed to aid in providing comfort and making workplace and home areas safer from the harmful effects of heat.

Extreme heat is more than a nuisance – it is a real health and safety concern. According to the National Weather Service, heat results in more fatalities than any other weather-related cause, even hurricanes or floods. It is important to proactively plan to mitigate heat in the workplace and at home to stay comfortable, productive and safe.

“People have looked to Portacool for cooling relief for thirty years,” said Ben Wulf, CEO of Portacool, LLC. “The extreme heat predicted for this summer is going to bring challenges for homeowners and business owners alike, but we are prepared to help solve those challenges and keep people safe so they can keep doing what they enjoy.”

A green and economical cooling option, Portable evaporative coolers use water to help bring down ambient temperatures where traditional air conditioning is impractical. An evaporative cooler’s operation hinges squarely on the effectiveness of its rigid evaporative media. All Portacool portable evaporative coolers come exclusively equipped with Kuul evaporative media, the most technologically advanced evaporative media on the market.

All Portacool products are made in the USA, ensuring rapid delivery and world class customer service. With three decades of innovation in the evaporative cooling industry under its belt, Portacool is prepared to help keep people cool, safe and productive through the scorching summer heat. Portacool offers a range of portable evaporative cooler options for various needs whether on the patio, working in the garage or at work.

About Portacool

Portacool, LLC leads the evaporative cooling industry with 30 years of technological and manufacturing expertise found in its Kuul evaporative media and Portacool portable evaporative coolers. Based in East Texas, Portacool offers cooling solutions through distributors and retailers nationally and internationally in more than 56 countries. Learn more about these brands and where to purchase at www.thekuuleffect.com or www.portacool.com.


© Business Wire 2020
