Portcullis Group, One of The Largest Asian Independent Wealth Managers, Selects CyGlass to Beef Up Its Cyber Defense Portfolio

LITTLETON, Mass. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyGlass, a SaaS Al-driven network-centric dark threat detection solution, and Oyster Security, the cybersecurity arm of Portcullis Group, a leading independent wealth management house, are proud to announce that the Portcullis Group has deployed the CyGlass solution globally to further strengthen its cyber defenses and protect sensitive customer data and digital assets.

Cyber risk is one of the biggest challenges facing financial firms today, with CyGlass's Al-driven solution, Oyster Security can now leverage on this unified Al-driven platform to deepen its capabilities in advanced network protection and strengthen its security posture across enterprise networks in 8 jurisdictions globally.

In recent years, more than 50% of breaches were a result of "advanced cyber threats". The failure of existing security technologies to be able to provide visibility in your network against unknown attacks and rogue assets, which continues to depend on security analysts sifting through an overwhelming volume of logs and alerts, has resulted in 70% of "advanced threats" going undetected.

Relying on signatures or rule-based security products is ineffective, leaving organizations more exposed and inundating the Security Operations Center (SOC) with false positives and no way to identify and block the threat.

"Portcullis Group have over the years, invested significantly in cybersecurity to protect our network as well as digital assets and we have been constantly looking out for innovative solutions to address our technology risk management challenges. CyGlass's Al-based platform allow our security team to leverage on machine learning and smart automation to have enhanced visibility, real-time insights and actionable intelligence to better manage our network security," said Vincent Ang, Director of Oyster Security.

"CyGlass provides affordable SaaS solution for network anomaly detection. The threat actors cannot hide in the network and where traditional security tools serve a valuable purpose, they are not built to track and identify unusual behavior within the network. Our easy to deploy solution contains a dashboard that can be used by security analysts, management and even the board of directors to visualize the state of the network and the progress to identify and remediate the attacks on the business," said Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass Inc.

Company network architectures are especially vulnerable as traditional security products struggle to protect them effectively from advanced network threats. Networks are at risk of being breached unless security responses are automated by comprehensively applying Al with self-learning technologies. Companies today are already leveraging Al to provide enhanced visibility, improved productivity and greater precision in defending their networks and assets from cyber attacks. The key to CyGlass's effective cybersecurity Al solution lies in focusing on the most critical threats.

To survive the modern, sophisticated attacker, companies need Al to create actionable intelligence. Only then will organizations be able to keep their critical IT assets and networks secure.

CyGlass is a network behavior anomaly detection solution, which uses artificial intelligence to surface and prioritize unknown threats within your network. Regardless of whether on-premise, in your virtualized environment, or your cloud, CyGlass provides visibility and understanding of your network behavior as well as the behavior of your critical assets. Based on unsupervised and supervised machine learning, CyGlass uniquely leverages a layered algorithmic approach to analyze network traffic and build an illustrated story of how a threat has emerged over time. "SmartAlerts" are prioritized by confidence levels and threat scores to save your security operations critical time in mitigating a surfaced threat.

The Portcullis Group is one of the largest independent trust, fund and family office service providers in Asia. With a rich history of servicing clients for more than 30 years, we have a wide range of professional expertise and experience essential to running a large wealth management office successfully. Our international network gives us the reach and ability to provide a multitude of services in a variety of regulated jurisdictions, bringing advantages in terms of cost, convenience and efficiency. We offer trustee, foundation, fund administration services and corporate services to high net worth individuals, family offices, philanthropists, private banks, investment managers and advisers through our team of lawyers, accountants, fiduciaries as well as trust, company and fund administrators.

Oyster Security Pte Ltd was established in 2014 by Mr. David Chong. As part of the Portcullis Group, it was set up to support the cybersecurity governance for the Group companies. Oyster Security seeks to provide the complete spectrum of cybersecurity knowledge and consultancy services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), family offices, private clients and high net worth individuals.



