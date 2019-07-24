Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portfolio Management Research : (PMR) presents a new, comprehensive database of investment management research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

IPR Journals, formerly II Journals, today announced a new name and new branding, Portfolio Management Research (PMR), to reflect the radically improved research service that it now offers to its subscribers.

Through its newly developed online platform, Portfolio Management Research gives subscribers full access to content from across its 13 portfolio management journals. Users can now search and browse more than 10,000 new and historical articles, regardless of which journal they were originally published in, whilst new channels – Topics, Authors, Collections and Highlights – make content more discoverable.

Simon Middelboe, Chief Strategy Officer at PMR owner Pageant Media, stated, “While the individual journals, many of which have been published for decades, remain incredibly important to us and the investment management community, it is access to our full collection of content and the research presented by our prominent contributors, that deliver subscribers maximum value.”

“Our aim with PMR is to deliver tangible outcomes to our subscribers through our practical, actionable research.”

Under its former guise of II Journals, Portfolio Management Research solidified itself as the trusted source of independent financial research for all within the investment management community, providing research to the sector since 1974, with the first edition of The Journal of Portfolio Management.

The quality of its research is reflected by the caliber of its authors. Attracting contributions from prominent financial figures, including Nobel Laureates and leading practitioners at major investment firms, the research PMR publishes puts theory into practice in a manner that is directly relatable and understandable for all investment professionals.

Find out more about Portfolio Management Research at www.pm-research.com.

For more information about this change, please contact Rosie Instance, Marketing Manager of Portfolio Management Research.

Note to Editors

About Pageant Media

Pageant Media is an independent, global provider of insights products, enriched by proprietary data, to the fund management industry. Pageant is unique in its complete offering of data, insights and events on a membership basis to assist in the business of asset raising.

An innovative, ambitious and highly profitable company, Pageant Media continues to grow rapidly, regularly expanding its product range with new launches, ensuring that the business delivers consistently relevant, quality insight and solutions to each of its markets. The business has users globally and offices in London, Cardiff, New York and Hong Kong.

About Portfolio Management Research

Portfolio Management Research (PMR) is the leading source of independent research for the investment management community. Formerly known as II Journals, it was purchased by Pageant Media in January 2018, updating its name to IPR Journals in June of that year to reflect the new ownership. Since its acquisition it has undergone significant improvements, its new offering provides subscribers access to the most comprehensive investment research database available.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pASCENA RETAIL : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Ascena Retail Group, Inc.
BU
12:33pMERCIALYS : 2019 First-half Results
BU
12:31pCI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Results of Unitholder Special Meeting
AQ
12:31pCOGENT COMMUNICATIONS : CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences
PR
12:31pFEDEX : Announces Next Stage of its Global Community Engagement Program – FedEx Cares 50 by 50
BU
12:30pTALEND : The Gendarmerie Nationale uses data to strengthen French national security
PU
12:30pBEGINNING DEVOPS : How to Bring Your Company Along on the Journey
PU
12:28pMB BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:27pMETRO BANK : seeks replacement for chairman Vernon Hill
RE
12:25pVALLOUREC : reports second quarter and first half 2019 results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group