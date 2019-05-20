20 May 2019

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Portfolio update - Westmoreland Supported Housing Association

The Board of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (ticker: SOHO) notes the Regulatory Notice published today by the Regulator of Social Housing (the 'Regulator') in relation to Westmoreland Supported Housing Association ('Westmoreland') which follows on from the Regulatory Judgement published on 30 November 2018.

The Regulatory Notice focuses on consumer standards in respect of a discrete portfolio of assets leased by Westmoreland in relation to which the Regulator has continued to engage with Westmoreland following the original Regulatory Judgement.

Whilst none of the assets in the portfolio in question are owned by the Group, the Company notes that Westmoreland is taking steps to address the concerns raised by the Regulator.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (Delegated Investment Manager) Tel: 020 7201 8976 James Cranmer Ben Beaton Max Shenkman Justin Hubble Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7523 8000 Lucy Lewis Denis Flanagan Andrew Zychowski Akur Limited (Joint Financial Adviser) Tel: 020 7493 3631 Tom Frost Anthony Richardson Siobhan Sergeant

The Company's LEI is 213800BERVBS2HFTBC58.

Further information on the Company can be found on itswebsite at www.triplepointreit.com.

NOTES: