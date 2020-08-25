Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portland General Electric Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:42am EDT

Click here to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Class representatives are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors regarding the Company’s exposure to trading risks and proper oversight trading limits. On August 24, 2020, after the market closed, Portland General Electric announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020 due to certain "energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." In addition, Portland General Electric announced that it had formed a Special Committee "to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading."

On this news, the Company's share price fell significantly, causing economic harm to investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aFIRST MOVER GROUP : 2Q Financial results
AQ
11:52aTALANX AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11:51aGrandstream Announces 1080p HD USB Webcam
BU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation (PDF)
PU
11:50aAIR LIQUIDE : Access to Air Liquide's bio-NGV stations in France for heavy-duty trucks with the Shell card
PU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)
PU
11:50aMANITOWOC : updates its free diagnostic mobile app to include Potain tower cranes; releases new Bluetooth-enabled pressure test kit
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Compte-rendu de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Proces-verbaal van de buitengewone algemene vergadering van 25.08.2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group