Portland's Casey Parvey Joins Alliant Amid Continued Pacific Northwest Growth

Alliant continues to grow its footprint in the Pacific Northwest, hiring Casey Parvey as Vice President. The Portland-based property and casualty insurance expert will provide integrated risk and insurance solutions to a growing client base throughout the region.

“Casey’s broad skill set and strong regional expertise will play an instrumental role in our continued growth and expansion throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. “He is a proven regional expert and innovative risk specialist who will bring tremendous value to our client base.”

Parvey is highly regarded for his ability to design and deploy strategic insurance solutions that meet the unique requirements of companies across a range of sizes and industries. He has an extensive background in workers' compensation, property, liability, and numerous other lines of coverage.

Prior to joining Alliant, Parvey was a Sales Executive with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He earned a bachelor’s degree in personal psychology and human resource management from Washington State University. Parvey can be reached in the Portland office of Alliant at (971) 222-3216 or at Casey.Parvey@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

