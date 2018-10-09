Log in
Portnox : Announces New Risk-Based Authorization via NAC As-a-Service Solution for Companies Using Microsoft DirectAccess

10/09/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

New solution leverages Portnox CLEAR, a cloud-delivered Network Access Control solution, for increased network visibility, threat detection and enforcement for companies using Microsoft DirectAccess

Portnox, a market leader for network visibility, access control and device risk management solutions, announced today a solution offering advanced network protection and control to organizations using Microsoft DirectAccess. In August 2018 the solution has been made available through premium partners and leading managed service providers such as Celestix and offers a unified platform that includes Microsoft DirectAccess with Portnox’s cloud-delivered network access control (NAC) solution, Portnox CLEAR.

According to IDC, mobile workers will account for nearly 73 percent of the US workforce by 2020. Organizations with decentralized structure and multiple locations deal with different security issues and risks on the network. To monitor for and combat these risks, Portnox’s NAC as-a-Service solution, Portnox CLEAR, offers all the benefits of traditional on-premise NAC solutions, delivering visibility and risk monitoring capabilities from the cloud. Microsoft DirectAccess is a remote access solution, offering geographically distributed enterprises corporate access to remote endpoints. By utilizing Portnox CLEAR, DirectAccess customers will also have increased visibility into all devices on the network, including BYOD, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and managed devices.

The new solution provides robust and pervasive risk assessment and management to all levels of access from the cloud and across all network devices. This deep visibility into device activity and network traffic provides early warning of risky devices. Once a device with a high risk-score is detected, Portnox allows security teams to immediately remediate issues by segmenting or blocking devices from accessing the network, thus shutting down an attack before the attackers achieve their goals.

“Hackers are becoming more skilled at infiltrating the enterprise network, and as companies expand and open new locations, securing the entire network is more difficult than ever before,” said Ofer Amitai, CEO, Portnox. “We are committed to helping enterprises implement easy-to-deploy network security solutions that stop an attack before it escalates, regardless of where the at-risk device may be located. By deploying NAC from the cloud, the new solution that works with Microsoft DirectAccess helps organizations to gain complete visibility, detection and control of risks to the network.”

“NAC as-a-Service is fully compatible with our Always On VPN with Microsoft DirectAccess,” said Yong Thye Lin, CEO, Celestix. “This is crucial protection for today’s decentralized enterprises where out-of-date software, plugins, and browsers, plus unpatched and unprotected systems leave remote employees extremely vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Businesses today must have full visibility of their network endpoints, giving IT departments the contextual endpoint knowledge required to know that their data and networks are secure.”

About Portnox
Portnox secures connected organizations’ corporate networks utilizing its next-generation network access control and management solutions. Portnox’s solutions manage every user, every device – including: Internet of Things (IoT)BYOD, mobile and managed devices – accessing the network, everywhere.

Founded in 2007, Portnox provides its global customers with a complete view of device and network visibility, reducing security risks and improving network control. Portnox offers two solutions – CORE for On-Premise NAC and CLEAR for cloud-based NAC – allowing companies to grow, optimize, and evolve their infrastructure while maintaining the upmost security and compliance. The company has been recognized for numerous industry awards, including Info Security Products Guide 2018 and 2017, 2018 Cyber Security Excellence Awards, 2017 Computing Security Awards, 2017 Best of Interop ITX and 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S. and in Europe.

###


© Business Wire 2018
