Portnox : Announces New Risk-Based Authorization via NAC As-a-Service Solution for Companies Using Microsoft DirectAccess

Portnox,
a market leader for network visibility, access control and device risk
management solutions, announced today a solution offering advanced
network protection and control to organizations using Microsoft
DirectAccess. In August 2018 the solution has been made available
through premium partners and leading managed service providers such as Celestix
and offers a unified platform that includes Microsoft DirectAccess with
Portnox’s cloud-delivered network access control (NAC) solution, Portnox
CLEAR.
According to IDC, mobile workers will account for nearly 73 percent of
the US workforce by 2020. Organizations with decentralized
structure and multiple locations deal with different security issues and
risks on the network. To monitor for and combat these risks, Portnox’s
NAC as-a-Service solution, Portnox CLEAR, offers all the benefits of
traditional on-premise NAC solutions, delivering visibility and risk
monitoring capabilities from the cloud. Microsoft DirectAccess is a
remote access solution, offering geographically distributed enterprises
corporate access to remote endpoints. By utilizing Portnox CLEAR,
DirectAccess customers will also have increased visibility into all
devices on the network, including BYOD, Internet of Things (IoT),
mobile and managed devices.
The new solution provides robust and pervasive risk assessment and
management to all levels of access from the cloud and across all network
devices. This deep visibility into device activity and network traffic
provides early warning of risky devices. Once a device with a high
risk-score is detected, Portnox allows security teams to immediately
remediate issues by segmenting or blocking devices from accessing the
network, thus shutting down an attack before the attackers achieve their
goals.
“Hackers are becoming more skilled at infiltrating the enterprise
network, and as companies expand and open new locations, securing the
entire network is more difficult than ever before,” said Ofer Amitai,
CEO, Portnox. “We are committed to helping enterprises implement
easy-to-deploy network security solutions that stop an attack before it
escalates, regardless of where the at-risk device may be located. By
deploying NAC from the cloud, the new solution that works with Microsoft
DirectAccess helps organizations to gain complete visibility, detection
and control of risks to the network.”
“NAC as-a-Service is fully compatible with our Always On VPN
with Microsoft DirectAccess,” said Yong Thye Lin, CEO, Celestix. “This
is crucial protection for today’s decentralized enterprises where
out-of-date software, plugins, and browsers, plus unpatched and
unprotected systems leave remote employees extremely vulnerable to
cyber-attacks. Businesses today must have full visibility of their
network endpoints, giving IT departments the contextual endpoint
knowledge required to know that their data and networks are secure.”
About Portnox
Portnox secures connected organizations’
corporate networks utilizing its next-generation network access control
and management solutions. Portnox’s solutions manage every user, every
device – including: Internet
of Things (IoT), BYOD,
mobile and managed devices – accessing the network, everywhere.
Founded in 2007, Portnox provides its global customers with a complete
view of device and network visibility, reducing security risks and
improving network control. Portnox offers two solutions – CORE for On-Premise
NAC and CLEAR for cloud-based
NAC – allowing companies to grow, optimize, and evolve their
infrastructure while maintaining the upmost security and compliance. The
company has been recognized for numerous industry awards, including Info
Security Products Guide 2018 and 2017, 2018 Cyber Security Excellence
Awards, 2017 Computing Security Awards, 2017 Best of Interop ITX and
2017 Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S. and in
Europe.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005906/en/