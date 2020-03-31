Portnox : Releases Zero-Trust Remote Access Control Solution for Enhanced VPN & VDI Security, Offers 90 Days of Free Service

Cloud-Delivered Solution Strengthens Remote Access Security for Growing Remote Workforces in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Portnox, a leading provider of cloud-delivered network access control solutions, today announced the release of its Zero-Trust Remote Access-as-a-Service solution. Purpose-built to be layered over enterprise VPNs or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), the new cloud-delivered solution strengthens the security of remote access through VPN or VDI.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, employees are being sent home to work. As a result, VPN usage is surging. This has left many companies scrambling to assess the security of their remote access infrastructure,” said Ofer Amitai, CEO of Portnox. “In many cases, they’re finding that they’re not prepared for such a large workforce trying to connect remotely.”

Portnox’s Zero-Trust Remote Access-as-a-Service solution elevates remote access security by enabling organizations to continually assess the risk posture of remote devices that may not be on their local network for weeks or even months, and to proactively take action based on endpoint risk – such as allowing, quarantining or denying access through the VPN. In addition to device posture assessment and access control decisions, network security teams can leverage Portnox’s solution to easily remediate devices that sit outside of internal risk policies, and restore devices to the proper posture to eventually grant network access.

“What truly makes this solution unique is that it’s delivered from the cloud. A member of the network security team can use our self-on-boarding portal to implement this from the comfort of their home in under an hour – it’s really that easy,” said Tomer Shemer-Buchbut, Vice President of Products at Portnox. “Another great factor when laying this solution over your VPN or VDI, is that it requires absolutely no changes or additions be made to your existing remote infrastructure.”

For customers in select industries significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Portnox is offering the opportunity to extend maintenance and subscription periods of Portnox CLEAR by three months free of charge. Additionally, in order to help ensure that remote employees can connect securely through the VPN and remain compliant at all times, Portnox is providing three free months of remote access posture assessment for VPN access.

The rise of remote access in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic presents a series of new and unique challenges for network security professionals and the organizations they work for. Most businesses are equipped with enough VPN hardware to support 20-30% of their workforce, but with nearly everyone deemed “non-essential” working remotely, this is proving to be not nearly enough. It is expected that during this period of quarantine and social distancing that cybercrime and the number of network security threats will grow exponentially.

