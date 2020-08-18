Log in
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Eastman Kodak Investors

08/18/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eastman Kodak Company ("Kodak" or "the Company") (NYSE: KODK) investors that acquired securities between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kodak failed to disclose that it had granted insiders stocks options worth millions just before the public announcement of a $765 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to develop medicines to treat COVID-19, an announcement which the Company knew would immediately increase the value of its shares. Kodak insiders also purchased tens of thousands of shares before the announcement, acting on the news before it went public. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Kodak, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
