Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Guidewire Software, Inc. ("Guidewire Software" or "the Company") (NYSE: GWRE) investors that acquired securities between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of investors alleges that Guidewire Software through its executives misled investors concerning the demand for Guidewire's cloud products. Importantly the complaint alleges that demand for the Company’s cloud products was weak and the Company's transition to the cloud was not going well because Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be significantly improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pANTERA VENTURES I : Enters into Letter of Intent to Complete Qualifying Transaction with Wishpond
AQ
02:18pDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:18p2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:16pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Notification of share buyback
PU
02:16pAugmented Reality (AR) Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Adoption of AR-Enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:13pSTAR ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pBUSCAR : To Conduct Q&A Session with President and CEO of the Company
PR
02:11pMICHELIN : Press Release – 2020 First-half financial report availability
PU
02:11pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Keep Your Team Engaged During Change
PU
02:08pVAXART, INC. INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
3SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group