Portnoy Law: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Investors have until July 27, 2020 to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sorrento” or the “Company”) investors that acquired Sorrento securities (NASDAQ: SRNE) between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020. Eligible Sorrento investors have until July 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. The complaint alleges that the Company misled investors regarding the viability of its COVID-19 vaccine.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their eligibility for appointment as a Lead Plaintiff. Lead Plaintiffs are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors. Lead plaintiffs do not bear any direct cost or expense of the case, and are eligible to receive a monetary award for participating in the case.

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s initial finding of “100% inhibition” in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company’s finding was not a “cure” for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss you have until July 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

