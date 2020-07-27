Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Portugal's TAP to resume 40% of pre-COVID flights in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT
A Portuguese airline TAP plane is seen near a sign, which reads:

Portuguese airline TAP said on Monday it would resume 40% of its pre-coronavirus crisis operations in September, gradually restoring flights after travel demand collapsed in the pandemic.

TAP was forced to suspend almost all flights in April. It started resuming some international operations in May as lockdown measures were slowly lifted but, with little demand, the airline took a step back. It is now giving it another go.

TAP said it had about 500 weekly round-trip flights to various destinations scheduled for August and this was expected to rise to 700 in September.

"The list of routes and flights may be adjusted whenever circumstances require due to the evolution of restrictions in various countries, the pandemic, as well as demand," TAP said.

TAP has incurred heavy losses in recent months, reporting a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros (359.5 million pounds).

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aFutures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush
RE
06:35aSAP to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
06:34aWHO says COVID-19 by far its worst global health emergency
RE
06:28aU.S. soybeans edge up, China trade tensions limit gains
RE
06:27aFrance's Unemployment Rate Rose Sharply in 2Q as Virus Took Hold
DJ
06:24aHuawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff - ET
RE
06:16aPipeline rupture halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece
RE
06:16aSafe-haven German Bunds lifted by U.S.-China tensions
RE
06:13aU.S. Republicans to unveil coronavirus aid proposal as time runs out on jobless benefits
RE
06:13aWhat's at stake in the battle over U.S. unemployment benefits in Congress?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group