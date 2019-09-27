Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Portugal sets aside 150 million euros to offer credit to firms hit by Thomas Cook collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:24am EDT

LISBON (Reuters) - The Portuguese government has earmarked 150 million euros ($164 million) worth of credit to help local companies affected by the collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook, the cabinet said on Friday.

Each firm is eligible for up to 1.5 million euros of credit and can apply for a loan by calling a purpose-set helpline.

Portugal was little affected by cancellations of Thomas Cook flights but the tourist-packed Algarve region fears hotel bills will be left unpaid as the holiday season draws to an end.

In a statement, the government said it will also make available 2.25 million euros specifically to help the Algarve region in southern Portugal and the island of Madeira cope with the collapse.

The statement said those two regions were the most affected, but provided no details.

The cash will be used by those areas to try and generate holiday demand from the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Poland and Nordic markets, the government said.

Tourism bodies will meet on Saturday to assess the situation and decide on next steps.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks treated in this article : Thomas Cook Group, Nordic Group Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDIC GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-29.87%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.49% 3.451 End-of-day quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : AC&MFD Circular No. 02 of 2019 - Revision in Prudential Regulation G-2
PU
08:35aBrazil Jobless Rate Unchanged at 11.8% in 3-Month Period Through August
DJ
08:31aZambia scraps plan to replace VAT with sales tax
RE
08:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high as BoE rate cut prospect hits pound
RE
08:28aNOC NATIONAL OIL : BPMC says plans in place to continue steady fuel supply to Eastern and Central regions
PU
08:28aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : Triennial Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity
PU
08:24aPortugal sets aside 150 million euros to offer credit to firms hit by Thomas Cook collapse
RE
08:23aSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:20aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Court to look into Orcel's 100 million euro Santander claim in April
RE
08:17aAPPLE WILL SEEK THEATER DEALS FOR MOVIES BEFORE STREAMING : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
3PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group