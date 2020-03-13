Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Portugal to help firms through coronavirus, tough measures in place

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 11:40am EDT
A woman wearing a protective face mask, due to the coronavirus outbreak, walks in downtown Lisbon

Portugal moved to help businesses weather the coronavirus epidemic on Friday with a 2.3 billion euros package, including delaying some tax payments and granting soft loans, while tough measures to contain the spread were put in place.

Companies would be allowed to suspend social security payments and maintain employees' contracts with payments equal to two-thirds of salaries, funded largely by the state.

"The main problem is the lack of liquidity. What we can do is put money in companies' treasuries so they can preserve their productive capacity and employment," Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said after an all-night cabinet meeting.

Portugal has so far reported 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus, far below neighbouring Spain where dozens of people have died, but its vital hotel sector has already been hit.

On Thursday, the government ordered all schools to be shut from next week to contain the epidemic, which Prime Minister Antonio Costa called a threat to survival.

Workers who have to stay at home to care for school children of up to 12 years of age will receive 66% of their base salaries, the government said.

Parents and unions have urged the government to pay workers full base salaries, arguing that two thirds is not be enough to make ends meet.

On Friday, the government led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa declared a "state of alert" until April 9, when the situation will be reevaluated.

Cruise ships would not be allowed to disembark passengers except those residing in Portugal, night clubs would be shut and there would be capacity restrictions on entry to shopping malls and restaurants.

Internal affairs minister Eduardo Cabrita said police officers would be responsible for ensuring nightclubs remain shut, adding that security forces' resources had been reinforced.

All events held in close spaces with more than 1,000 people have been prohibited, as well as all events held in open spaces with over 5,000 people.

Those who fail to obey the new measures, which will come into force when the clock strikes midnight on Friday, will be punished, he added.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Alexander Smith and Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12pWorld stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles
RE
12:08pWorld stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles
RE
12:07pWorld stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles
RE
11:59aWall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency
RE
11:56aFrance wants sports clubs to limit activities to maximum 10 people
RE
11:50aCanadian parliament to ratify USMCA trade pact Friday, senior official says
RE
11:45aGermany to provide aid to artists, event firms hit by coronavirus
RE
11:44aGlobal sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic
RE
11:44aKEEP CALM AND CARRY ON : what is the logic behind Britain's coronavirus bet?
RE
11:43aEU clears UTC purchase of Raytheon, subject to conditions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group