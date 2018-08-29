Log in
Poseida Therapeutics’ Clinical Update of BCMA-specific CAR-T Program Selected as a Late Breaking Presentation at the 4th Annual CAR-TCR Summit 2018

08/29/2018 | 11:01am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (“Poseida”), a San Diego-based company translating best-in-class gene engineering technologies into lifesaving cell therapies, today announced that three abstracts detailing Poseida’s clinical and preclinical CAR-T programs have been selected for presentation at the 4th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, including a late breaking presentation with a clinical update on the Phase 1 study of Poseida’s P-BCMA-101 CAR-T therapy as a treatment for multiple myeloma.

Presentation Title: Update of P-BCMA-101-001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial: A Novel Stem Cell Memory CAR-T Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Presenter: Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer at Poseida
Track: Late Breaking Abstracts
Date and Time: 9:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Presentation Title: A Stem Cell Memory CAR-T Therapy for Epithelial-Derived Solid Tumors
Presenter: Devon J. Shedlock, Ph.D., vice president of preclinical development at Poseida
Track: CAR-TCR Discovery
Date and Time: 2:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

Presentation Title: Manufacture of Allogeneic “Universal Donor” CAR-T Therapies using piggyBac™ and Cas-CLOVER™ Gene Editing Technologies
Presenter: Burton Barnett, Ph.D., research scientist at Poseida
Track: CAR-TCR Manufacturing
Date and Time: 4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating best-in-class gene engineering technologies into lifesaving cell therapies. The company is developing CAR T-cell immunotherapies for multiple myeloma, prostate and other cancer types, as well as gene therapies for orphan diseases. P-BCMA-101 is Poseida’s lead CAR-T therapy currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Poseida has assembled a suite of industry-leading gene engineering technologies, including the piggyBac™ DNA Modification System, TAL-CLOVER™ and Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific nucleases, and Footprint-Free™ Gene Editing (FFGE). For more information, visit www.poseida.com.

Poseida has received grant funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to support the clinical development of P-BCMA-101.

Corporate Communications Contact:
Jason Spark
Canale Communications
619-849-6005
Jason@canalecomm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
