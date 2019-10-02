Posiflex Technology Inc. Brings Serviced IoT Solutions to Life at GITEX Technology Week 2019

Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leader in Point of Sale (POS), self-service kiosks, and embedded computing technologies will showcase its latest technology and integrated Serviced IoT solutions in GITEX Technology Week 2019 from October 6th – 10th in Dubai World Trade Centre. Posiflex will showcase common field service endpoints represented in a Department Store setting. Field solutions for an array of vertical markets include QSR, cinema, and supermarket.

Demonstrations in Hall 3, stand #H3-E10 will include Posiflex’s next-generation state-of-the-art Serviced IoT solutions, which includes POS machines, kiosks and digital signage that are now in deployment, as well as its vision of a seamless retail store concept. The company will also unveil Remote Management System (RMS) technology, which enables real-time alerting and dashboard management of any smart device within the Field Edge Network, including kiosks, POS terminals, transaction peripherals, computers, gateways, and more.

With more than 30 years of experience in designing and manufacturing world-class POS solutions, Posiflex expands its expertise with cutting-edge technology. As a result, Posiflex envisioned that a “One-Stop Solution” can adopt to any business setting. With a full range of products including modular POS solutions and kiosks, Posiflex provides diversified peripheral options including a thermal printer / A4 printer, a 2D barcode scanner, NFC technology, MSR, biometric identification, EMV payment devices, card dispenser, bill acceptor, etc. to fulfill customer need to build up unique machines.

By deploying the RMS solution, Canopy - Empowered by Posiflex, users can modernize operations and drive increased visibility and control of Posiflex hardware assets. While maximizing the utility of the data through advanced analytics and automation, RMS-centralized management capabilities enabled through Canopy will help users increase efficiencies and improve uptimes.

By combining world-class enterprise POS / Kiosks with a full range of retail-specific peripherals and software, Posiflex is uniquely positioned to help retailers run stores more efficiently as well as create exceptional consumer experiences. Visitors to our booth will see why Posiflex is the leading provider of Serviced IoT solutions for retail stores.

About Posiflex Group:

Posiflex has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK Information Systems and Portwell, further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings, and subsequently establishing the Posiflex Group. The global group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions.

