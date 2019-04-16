Log in
Position Imaging Expands Their Partnership with Hitachi-LG Data Storage, Inc.

04/16/2019

Position Imaging, Inc. is expanding their relationship with global technology firm Hitachi-LG Data Storage, Inc. (HLDS) for the production of its innovative AmoebaRTLS product line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005031/en/

“We have created the world’s most advanced RTLS solution but we needed a world class manufacturing partner like HLDS to take our innovations and help turn them into products. Together we are going to disrupt the indoor location market and improve how things are moved from production throughout last mile delivery,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging.

This new AmoebaRTLS system provides extremely high tag tracking accuracy in three dimensions, in real time. This new level of accuracy enables new and improved applications for tracking inventory (including packages), equipment, personnel, and assets. The system also provides data on the working environment like temperature, humidity, motion; basically, AmoebaRTLS knows more about your space than you do.

“We are excited to help build this new platform for Position Imaging. We believe the company’s technologies are powerful and will have a big impact on the logistics market,” said S.H., Kim, HLDS Chief Marketing Officer.

The Amoeba™ technology line of products also includes Position Imaging’s computer vision system deployed in their Smart Package Room and iPickup product lines. Expanding the manufacturing relationship is a natural progression from the original partner announcement on June 22, 2018 for the Amoeba computer vision package pickup product line.

About Position Imaging
Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations.

Hitachi-LG Data-Storage, Inc.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a global solution provider specializing in optical technology, was founded in 2000 as a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics Inc. and is based on Tokyo, Japan. The company also specializes in designing, development, manufacturing and promoting optical solution products such as sensors (2D/3D LiDAR, laser PM1.0/2.5 dust sensor), displays (AR glasses, laser-MEMS head up display for automobile), optical disc drive and wireless charger. For more information, visit http://www.hlds.co.kr/v2/e_index.html.


© Business Wire 2019
