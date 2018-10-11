Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Post-Brexit trade deals unlikely to help UK economy much - OBR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
The Maersk Line container ship Maersk Sentosa is helped by tugs as it navigates the River Mersey in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plan to strike trade deals around the world, a key plank of the government's strategy for life outside the European Union, is unlikely to help the economy much, the country's official budget forecaster said on Thursday.

Brexit supporters have stressed the importance of striking trade deals with countries outside the EU which account for the bulk of growth in global trade.

But the OBR said such trade deals were unlikely to have much impact on its forecasts for Britain's economy over its usual five-year horizon, and perhaps for many years to come, in a report setting out how it will factor Brexit into its outlook.

"As well as being challenging to negotiate, the evidence suggests that the benefits of additional bilateral trade deals are likely to be relatively modest - and the impact of any individual deal may not be material for our forecast," it said.

The OBR pointed to the government's own analysis suggesting the boost to the economy from a trade deal with the United States, Britain's number two trading partner after the EU, was likely to be just 0.1 to 0.3 percent a year in the long run.

The OBR said the impact of a disorderly, no-deal Brexit was almost impossible to quantify because it would be unprecedented.

However, the OBR drew a parallel with early 1974 when energy shortages and striking miners forced the government to introduce a three-day working week, causing a 3 percent slump in economic output in the space of a single quarter.

EU officials say a withdrawal deal is within reach but British officials say "big issues" remain.

The EU accounts for about half of Britain's external trade, through the bloc's single market for goods and services. Britain's access to this will be curtailed after Brexit.

The OBR said it was "noteworthy" that all estimates for the hit to Britain's economy so far from the 2016 Brexit vote showed economic output be around 2 to 2.5 percent lower than it would otherwise have been, despite different calculation methods.

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:13aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Lowest level bankruptcies of this century
PU
09:09aU.S. inflation slows in September, weekly jobless claims rise
RE
09:08aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : New Artificial Intelligence to help facilitate trade negotiations for Small Island Developing States
PU
09:08aFor IMF Help, Pakistan Might Have to Disclose Its China Debts -- Update
DJ
09:07aChina constricts capital outflows with eye on yuan stability
RE
09:07aS&P futures turn positive after tame CPI data
RE
09:05aTrump says he has 'a lot more to do' on China
RE
09:04aOil extends losses as markets fall, inventories climb
RE
09:03aNew wind farms could thrive in Norway without subsidies - state grid
RE
09:03aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Political Affairs Manager's Blog - 11 October 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA : DOMINION HOSTING : Net financial position grows 18% in 1H2018 vs 1H2017 while d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.