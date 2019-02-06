Post Capital Launches Executive-First Search with Home Care Services Veteran Mark Heaney

Post
Capital Partners today announced that it has partnered with Mark
Heaney, an executive and industry veteran in the home care services
industry, on a new platform search to acquire adult day care and home
and community based services companies. Post Capital utilizes an Executive-First
strategy in which it partners with talented executives to source,
identify and invest in attractive businesses.
Mark Heaney has over 35 years of experience in the home care services
industry and until 2016 was CEO of Addus HomeCare, a Nasdaq-traded home
care business and one of the largest national providers of in-home care
to Medicaid eligible elderly and non-elderly homebound persons. At his
departure from Addus in 2016, the company provided care to 35,000
consumers through 130 offices in 24 states with over 17,000 employees.
“We see a growing need for home and group care in the community, as the
number of older persons grows and life expectancy increases,” said Mitch
Davidson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Post Capital Partners.
“Mark has been a visionary and a leader in the delivery of high quality
home care services to the elderly as well non-elderly. We are excited to
partner with Mark in building a multi-disciplinary community-based model
of care positioned for managed care and the inevitable shift to
risk-based reimbursement.”
“Over the past 40 years health policy and practice has shifted from an
institutional bias to one favoring care in the home,” according to
Heaney. “As the shift to home-based care matures, we see a significant
investment opportunity in building a comprehensive system of community
care services able to serve the consumer regardless of their changing
needs.”
Throughout his career, Mark has been very active in state and federal
Medicaid policy, especially as it relates to home and community-based
care. Mark has served on numerous industry association boards including
NAHC, the Home Care Aide Association of America and was a founding
member of the precursor to the Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care.
About Post Capital Partners
Post Capital Partners (http://www.postcp.com)
is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control
investments in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models. Post
Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal
sourcing and investment strategy in which it first identifies and
partners with talented senior operating executives and then works
proactively with those "Executive Partners" to identify investments. In
addition to "Executive-First" platform searches, Post
Capital also pursues management buyouts and growth capital investments.
Based in New York City, Post Capital invests a committed capital fund
with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005286/en/