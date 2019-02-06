Post Capital Launches Executive-First Search with Home Care Services Veteran Mark Heaney

The rapidly aging population creates further demand for adult day care and home care services

Post Capital Partners today announced that it has partnered with Mark Heaney, an executive and industry veteran in the home care services industry, on a new platform search to acquire adult day care and home and community based services companies. Post Capital utilizes an Executive-First strategy in which it partners with talented executives to source, identify and invest in attractive businesses.

Mark Heaney has over 35 years of experience in the home care services industry and until 2016 was CEO of Addus HomeCare, a Nasdaq-traded home care business and one of the largest national providers of in-home care to Medicaid eligible elderly and non-elderly homebound persons. At his departure from Addus in 2016, the company provided care to 35,000 consumers through 130 offices in 24 states with over 17,000 employees.

“We see a growing need for home and group care in the community, as the number of older persons grows and life expectancy increases,” said Mitch Davidson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Post Capital Partners. “Mark has been a visionary and a leader in the delivery of high quality home care services to the elderly as well non-elderly. We are excited to partner with Mark in building a multi-disciplinary community-based model of care positioned for managed care and the inevitable shift to risk-based reimbursement.”

“Over the past 40 years health policy and practice has shifted from an institutional bias to one favoring care in the home,” according to Heaney. “As the shift to home-based care matures, we see a significant investment opportunity in building a comprehensive system of community care services able to serve the consumer regardless of their changing needs.”

Throughout his career, Mark has been very active in state and federal Medicaid policy, especially as it relates to home and community-based care. Mark has served on numerous industry association boards including NAHC, the Home Care Aide Association of America and was a founding member of the precursor to the Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care.

About Post Capital Partners

Post Capital Partners (http://www.postcp.com) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy in which it first identifies and partners with talented senior operating executives and then works proactively with those "Executive Partners" to identify investments. In addition to "Executive-First" platform searches, Post Capital also pursues management buyouts and growth capital investments. Based in New York City, Post Capital invests a committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

