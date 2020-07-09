Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Post-lockdown: Canada aims to wean people from aid and get them working again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trucks traverse the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor

By Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson

Canada is preparing to dial back emergency income support for people laid off due to COVID-19 in favor of more traditional unemployment benefits and will shift resources to a wage subsidy program that encourage employers to rehire staff.

The income support, paid to individuals, has done its job and the focus must now shift to getting people back to work by making better uses of the wage subsidy program, which is paid to businesses, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said this week.

He promoted the shift after saying Canada would post a historic C$343.2 billion ($252.6 billion) deficit this year.

But Morneau's job will be tricky. COVID-19 cases are increasing more slowly, but there is a heightened risk of a second wave as the economy reopens. Furthermore, the shift must ensure that people do not end up worse off than they were during the lockdown phase.

For example, the emergency support had few restrictions and most people were eligible, while traditional unemployment criteria are more stringent.

So far, some 8 million people have received as much as C$2,000 ($1,472) per month in emergency cash, but the program expires at the end of August.

"It's going to be critical for the economy, one way or the other, that we transition Canadians off the (income support) and onto the wage subsidy," said Colin Guldimann, an economist at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Analysts expect Friday's job data to show 700,000 new jobs in June, following nearly 300,000 gains in May. But the unemployment rate is seen at 12%, not far below the May record of 13.7%.

Under the wage subsidy program, the federal government gives qualifying businesses 75% of employees' wages. But critics of the program say the current requirement to have posted a 30% revenue loss is too onerous and may prevent businesses from fully reopening for fear they will lose access to it.

"They have to build into the system a little bit more flexibility for all employers, so if they're on the program and they have these ups and downs (in revenue), they don't lose access to the program," said Hassan Yussuff, Canadian Labor Congress president.

The changes are coming, and they will make the program more flexible for employers and aim to stimulate hiring even as uncertainty remains due to COVID-19, Morneau said.

The government on Wednesday set aside C$82.3 billion for the wage subsidy program, some C$64 billion more than it has paid out. By contrast, the income support has cost C$53.5 billion so far, and only an additional C$20 billion has been earmarked for this year.

"The original idea of these programs was to minimize the damage," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets. "The new goal is to promote recovery... For that to happen, the government would like to see people get back to work."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Steve Scherer and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.77% 91.27 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.02% 114.45 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pFORD MAY SHUT U.S. PLANTS DUE TO LACK OF ENGINES FROM MEXICO : U.S. ambassador
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank confirm plans for 'primarily virtual' annual meetings
RE
05:32pTech Up On Momentum Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : July 9, 2020
PU
05:30pPOST-LOCKDOWN : Canada aims to wean people from aid and get them working again
RE
05:21pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUtilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pSupreme Court Paves Way for New York Prosecutor -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group