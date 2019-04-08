|
Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-08
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that, the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Bank was held at the head office of the Bank (No.3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) on 8 April 2019 (Monday).
The EGM was convened by the Board and the Executive Director Mr. Zhang Xuewen (performing the duties on behalf of the Chairman) served as the chairman of the EGM and chaired the meeting. The EGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Bank, and the poll results are lawful and valid.
In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar of the Bank, acted as the scrutineer for the EGM.
Reference is made to the circular of the Bank dated 22 February 2019 and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated 22 March 2019 (together the "Circulars"), which contained the details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Circulars.
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
A total of 81,030,574,000 Shares (including 61,174,407,000 Domestic Shares and 19,856,167,000 H Shares), representing 100% of the total issued Shares of the Bank as at the date of the EGM, were entitled to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM. No Shareholders were required to abstain from voting or voting in favour of any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 76,287,990,585 Shares of the Bank, representing 94.15% of the total issued Shares of the Bank, attended the EGM.
At the EGM, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed by way of poll.
Resolutions
As Ordinary Resolutions
1To consider and approve the election of Mr. Zhang Jinliang as a Non-executive Director of the Bank
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
No. of
|
Percentage
|
No. of
|
Percentage
|
No. of
|
Percentage
|
Shares voted
|
(%)
|
Shares voted
|
(%)
|
Shares voted
|
(%)
|
76,190,182,141
|
99.871791
|
96,800,444
|
0.126888
|
1,008,000
|
0.001321
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
2
|
To consider and approve the Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlement Plan for Directors and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisors for 2017
|
76,286,982,585
|
99.998679
|
0
|
0.000000
|
1,008,000
|
0.001321
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
As Special Resolution
|
3
|
To consider and approve the proposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
regarding the amendment to the Articles of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association
|
75,818,938,585
|
99.385156
|
754,000
|
0.000989
|
468,298,000
|
0.613855
The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR
The qualification of Mr. Zhang Jinliang is still subject to the approval of the CBIRC and his term of office will be three years which shall commence from the date of approval by the CBIRC. Please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 22 February 2019 for the biography of Mr. Zhang Jinliang.
By order of the Board
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Du Chunye
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, PRC
8 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.
*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
