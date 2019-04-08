Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-08

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that, the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Bank was held at the head office of the Bank (No.3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) on 8 April 2019 (Monday).

The EGM was convened by the Board and the Executive Director Mr. Zhang Xuewen (performing the duties on behalf of the Chairman) served as the chairman of the EGM and chaired the meeting. The EGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Bank, and the poll results are lawful and valid.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar of the Bank, acted as the scrutineer for the EGM.

Reference is made to the circular of the Bank dated 22 February 2019 and the supplemental circular of the Bank dated 22 March 2019 (together the "Circulars"), which contained the details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Circulars.