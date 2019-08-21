Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR 2019-08-21

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") received the resignation report from Mr. Chin Hung I David. Upon the expiration of the current term of office as Director, Mr. Chin Hung I David resigned from his positions as Non-executive Director of the Bank, member of Audit Committee of the Board, and member of Social Responsibility and Consumer Rights Protection Committee of the Board due to work arrangements, with effect from 21 August 2019.

Mr. Chin Hung I David has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of the Bank, and there are no matters in regard to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chin Hung I David for his remarkable contributions to the Bank's development during his tenure.

By order of the Board

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.