Postal Savings Bank of China : APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BANK 2019-04-08

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BANK

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") held the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 April 2019 and considered and approved the proposal on the election of Mr. Zhang Jinliang as a Non-executive Director of the Bank. On the same date, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank held a meeting and considered and unanimously approved the proposal on the election of Mr. Zhang Jinliang as the Chairman of the Bank. The qualification of Mr. Zhang Jinliang is still subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and his term of office will be three years which shall commence from the date of approval by the CBIRC.

According to the Articles of Association of the Bank, Mr. Zhang Jinliang will also act as the legal representative and the chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Board.

For the biography of Mr. Zhang Jinliang, please refer to the announcement of the Bank dated 21 February 2019 in relation to the nomination of director of the Bank. As of the date of this announcement, there is no change in his biography.

By order of the Board

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

8 April 2019