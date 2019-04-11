Postal Savings Bank of China : CIRCULAR OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS'... 2019-04-12

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

2018 WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2018 WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR 2018

PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR 2018 BUDGET PLAN OF FIXED ASSETS INVESTMENT FOR 2019

APPOINTMENT OF ACCOUNTING FIRMS FOR 2019

GENERAL MANDATE BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING TO THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS ON SHARE ISSUANCE

EXTENSION OF THE VALID PERIOD OF THE PLAN FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

AND LISTING OF A SHARES

EXTENSION OF THE VALID PERIOD OF THE AUTHORIZATION TO DEAL WITH

SPECIFIC MATTERS IN RESPECT OF

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING OF A SHARES REPORT ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PLAN ON AUTHORIZATION

OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. IN 2018

REPORT ON THE 2018 REPORT ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND

NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. will convene the AGM, the 2019 First Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting in turn at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing). The notices of the AGM and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting are set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM and/or the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting, you are advised to read the notice of the AGM and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM and/or the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting, you are required to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. The proxy forms should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) for H Shareholders, or to the Bank's Registered Office (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC) for Domestic Shareholders, in any event served by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the AGM and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy forms will not preclude you from attending or voting in person at the AGM and/or the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

If you intend to attend the AGM and/or the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the enclosed reply slips to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Registered Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Friday, May 10, 2019.

April 12, 2019

CONTENTS Page Definitions .......................................................... 1 Letter from the Board of Directors ......................................... 3 Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ................................... 14 Notice of the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting .......................... 17

Appendix I 2018 Work Report of the Board of Directors ........................ 19 Appendix II 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors ...................... 27 Appendix III Report on the Implementation of the Plan on Authorization of the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. in 2018 ................................ 35 Appendix IV 2018 Report on Related Party Transactions ......................... 36 Plan for the A Share Offering .................................. 41 Authorization Relating to A Share Offering ......................... 43 Appendix V

Appendix VI

LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Board of Directors: Registered Office: Executive Directors: No. 3 Financial Street, Mr. Zhang Xuewen Xicheng District, Ms. Yao Hong Beijing, PRC Non-executive Directors: Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Mr. Han Wenbo 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, Mr. Tang Jian No. 248 Queen's Road East Mr. Liu Yaogong Wanchai, Mr. Chin Hung I David Hong Kong Mr. Liu Yue Mr. Ding Xiangming Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Weihua Ms. Bi Zhonghua Mr. Fu Tingmei Mr. Gan Peizhong Mr. Hu Xiang

I.

INTRODUCTION

On behalf of the Board, I invite you to attend the AGM to be convened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting afterwards.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notices of the AGM and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting and all reasonably necessary information, to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the AGM and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting.

II. MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE AGM AND THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Ordinary resolutions which will be proposed at the AGM to approve include (1) 2018 Work Report of the Board of Directors; (2) 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors; (3) Final Financial Accounts for 2018; (4) Profit Distribution Plan for 2018; (5) Budget Plan of Fixed Assets Investment for 2019; and (6) Appointment of Accounting Firms for 2019.