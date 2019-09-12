Postal Savings Bank of China : CIRCULAR OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy and reply slip, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Distribution of this circular into jurisdictions other than Hong Kong may be restricted by laws. Persons into whose possession this circular comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this circular nor any copy thereof may be released into or distributed in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution might be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any State of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable State or local securities laws. There is no intention to register any portion of any securities described herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612) RE-ELECTION OF MR. ZHANG XUEWEN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MS. YAO HONG AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MR. FU TINGMEI AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK ELECTION OF MR. WEN TIEJUN AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK ELECTION OF MR. CHUNG SHUI MING TIMPSON AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK ELECTION OF MS. PAN YINGLI AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MR. CHEN YUEJUN AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MR. LI YUJIE AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MR. ZHAO YONGXIANG AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK RE-ELECTION OF MR. WU YU AS EXTERNAL SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK ELECTION OF MR. BAI JIANJUN AS EXTERNAL SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK ELECTION OF MR. CHEN SHIMIN AS EXTERNAL SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK REMUNERATION SETTLEMENT PLAN FOR DIRECTORS FOR 2018 REMUNERATION SETTLEMENT PLAN FOR SUPERVISORS FOR 2018 PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF WRITE-DOWN UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" AND NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. will convene the 2019 Second EGM at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing). The notice of the 2019 Second EGM is set out on pages 23 to 25 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 Second EGM, you are advised to read the notice of the 2019 Second EGM. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the 2019 Second EGM, you are required to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. The proxy form should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) for H Shareholders, or to the Bank's Registered Office (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) for Domestic Shareholders in any event not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof in person or by post. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. If you intend to attend the 2019 Second EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the enclosed reply slip and return the same to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Registered Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this notice are in Hong Kong time. Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong. September 12, 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Appendix I Biographies of the Candidates for Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Appendix II Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Appendix III The Related Party Transaction Report of the Most Recent Three Years and the Most Recent Period under the "Framework Agreement on Agency Banking Businesses between Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Agency Branches of China Post Group Corporation" . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 Notice of the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below: "2019 Second EGM" the 2019 Second EGM to be convened by the Bank at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) "Articles of Association" the Articles of Association of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., as amended, supplemented and otherwise modified from time to time "Bank" Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the PRC in accordance with PRC laws, including its predecessors, branches and sub-branches, directly-operated outlets and agency outlets (to the extent of agency outlets' operations, risk management and licenses in relation to agency banking businesses they conduct) and subsidiary (where the context so requires) "Board" or "Board of Directors" the board of Directors "Board of Supervisors" the board of Supervisors "CBIRC" China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Bank "Domestic Share(s)" issued ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Bank with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is (are) subscribed for in Renminbi "Domestic Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Domestic Shares "H Share(s)" issued ordinary share(s) of the Bank with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is (are) subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange "H Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of H Shares "HKD" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" or "HK" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Hong Kong Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Latest Practicable Date" September 9, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein - 1 - DEFINITIONS "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China "RMB" or "Renminbi" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" or "Ordinary Share(s)" the Domestic Share(s) and H Share(s) of the Bank "Shareholder(s)" or "Ordinary holder(s) of Shares of the Bank Shareholder(s)" "Supervisor(s)" supervisor(s) of the Bank - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612) Board of Directors: Registered Office: Chairman and Non-executive Director: No. 3 Financial Street, Mr. Zhang Jinliang Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC Executive Directors: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Mr. Zhang Xuewen Ms. Yao Hong 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Non-executive Directors: Wanchai, Mr. Han Wenbo Hong Kong Mr. Tang Jian Mr. Liu Yaogong Mr. Liu Yue Mr. Ding Xiangming Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Weihua Ms. Bi Zhonghua Mr. Fu Tingmei Mr. Gan Peizhong Mr. Hu Xiang To the Shareholders, INTRODUCTION On behalf of the Board, I invite you to attend the 2019 Second EGM to be convened at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing). The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the 2019 Second EGM and all reasonably necessary information to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the 2019 Second EGM. MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE 2019 SECOND EGM Ordinary resolutions which will be proposed at the 2019 Second EGM to approve include: (1) Reelection of Mr. Zhang Xuewen as Executive Director of the Bank; (2) Re-election of Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Director of the Bank; (3) Re-election of Mr. Fu Tingmei as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; (4) Election of Mr. Wen Tiejun as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; (5) Election of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; (6) Election of Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; (7) Re-election of Mr. Chen Yuejun as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank; (8) Re-election of Mr. Li Yujie as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank; (9) Re-election of Mr. Zhao Yongxiang as Shareholder - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Representative Supervisor of the Bank; (10) Re-election of Mr. Wu Yu as External Supervisor of the Bank; Election of Mr. Bai Jianjun as External Supervisor of the Bank; (12) Election of Mr. Chen Shimin as External Supervisor of the Bank; (13) the Remuneration Settlement Plan for Directors for 2018; and (14) the Remuneration Settlement Plan for Supervisors for 2018. The special resolution which will be proposed at the 2019 Second EGM to approve is: (15) Proposed Issuance of Write-down Undated Capital Bonds. Pursuant to the relevant regulatory requirements, the Articles of Association and the Plan on Authorization of the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., the Related Party Transaction Report of the Most Recent Three Years and the Most Recent Period under the "Framework Agreement on Agency Banking Businesses between Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Agency Branches of China Post Group Corporation" are matters that have to be reported to the shareholders' general meeting without the need for shareholders to make a resolution. For details of the report, please refer to "Appendix III - The Related Party Transaction Report of the Most Recent Three Years and the Most Recent Period under the "Framework Agreement on Agency Banking Businesses between Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Agency Branches of China Post Group Corporation". Ordinary Resolutions: 1. Re-election of Mr. Zhang Xuewen as Executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Zhang Xuewen as an Executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. Mr. Zhang Xuewen, as Executive Director of the Bank, will receive remuneration from the Bank, the remuneration of which shall be determined in accordance with the Articles of Association and relevant regulations and annual operating performance assessment, etc. The term of office of Mr. Zhang Xuewen as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Zhang Xuewen, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". 2. Re-election of Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Ms. Yao Hong as an Executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. Ms. Yao Hong, as Executive Director of the Bank, will receive remuneration from the Bank, the remuneration of which shall be determined in accordance with the Articles of Association and relevant regulations and annual operating performance assessment, etc. The term of office of Ms. Yao Hong as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Ms. Yao Hong, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 3. Re-election of Mr. Fu Tingmei as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Fu Tingmei as an Independent Non-executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. The remuneration for Mr. Fu Tingmei as Independent Non- executive Director of the Bank shall be RMB300,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Mr. Fu Tingmei as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Fu Tingmei, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". 4. Election of Mr. Wen Tiejun as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for nomination of Mr. Wen Tiejun as an Independent Non-executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. The remuneration for Mr. Wen Tiejun as Independent Non- executive Director of the Bank shall be RMB300,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Mr. Wen Tiejun as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date on which the CBIRC acknowledges his qualification. Upon the approval of the qualification of Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Gan Peizhong shall retire by then. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Wen Tiejun, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". 5. Election of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for nomination of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as an Independent Non-executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. The remuneration for Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank shall be RMB300,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date on which the CBIRC acknowledges his qualification. In the event that the qualification of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson is approved by the CBIRC before January 1, 2020, Mr. Ma Weihua shall retire after the expiry of his term of office on January 1, 2020; in the event that the qualification of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson is approved by the CBIRC after January 1, 2020, Mr. Ma Weihua shall continue to perform the duties as Independent Non-executive Director until the date of acknowledgment of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson's qualification by the CBIRC. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 6. Election of Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for nomination of Ms. Pan Yingli as an Independent Non-executive Director candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Directors. The remuneration for Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank shall be RMB300,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Ms. Pan Yingli as Director shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date on which the CBIRC acknowledges her qualification. In the event that the qualification of Ms. Pan Yingli is approved by the CBIRC before January 1, 2020, Ms. Bi Zhonghua shall retire after the expiry of her term of office on January 1, 2020; in the event that the qualification of Ms. Pan Yingli is approved by the CBIRC after January 1, 2020, Ms. Bi Zhonghua shall continue to perform the duties as Independent Non-executive Director until the date of acknowledgment of Ms. Pan Yingli's qualification by the CBIRC. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Ms. Pan Yingli, please refer to "Appendix I - Biographies of the Candidates for Directors". 7. Re-election of Mr. Chen Yuejun as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Chen Yuejun as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. Mr. Chen Yuejun, as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank, will receive remuneration from the Bank, the remuneration of which shall be determined in accordance with the Articles of Association and relevant regulations and annual operating performance assessment, etc. The term of office of Mr. Chen Yuejun as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Chen Yuejun, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". 8. Re-election of Mr. Li Yujie as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Li Yujie as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. Mr. Li Yujie, as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank, will not receive remuneration from the Bank. The term of office of Mr. Li Yujie as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Li Yujie, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 9. Re-election of Mr. Zhao Yongxiang as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Zhao Yongxiang as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. Mr. Zhao Yongxiang, as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank, will not receive remuneration from the Bank. The term of office of Mr. Zhao Yongxiang as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Zhao Yongxiang, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". 10. Re-election of Mr. Wu Yu as External Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for re-election of Mr. Wu Yu as an External Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. Mr. Wu Yu, as External Supervisor of the Bank, will not receive remuneration from the Bank. The term of office of Mr. Wu Yu as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Wu Yu, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". 11. Election of Mr. Bai Jianjun as External Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for nomination of Mr. Bai Jianjun as an External Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. The remuneration for Mr. Bai Jianjun as External Supervisor of the Bank shall be RMB250,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Mr. Bai Jianjun as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 Second EGM. Upon the approval of the appointment of Mr. Bai Jianjun, Mr. Zeng Kanglin shall retire by then. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. For biographical details about Mr. Bai Jianjun, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". 12. Election of Mr. Chen Shimin as External Supervisor of the Bank Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the nomination and proposed re-election of directors and supervisors of the Bank issued on August 20, 2019. Proposal for nomination of Mr. Chen Shimin as an External Supervisor candidate of the Bank was considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. The remuneration for Mr. Chen Shimin as External Supervisor of the Bank shall be RMB250,000 (pre-tax) per year. The term of office of Mr. Chen Shimin as Supervisor shall be effective for three years which shall commence from December 8, 2019, being the date of the 6th anniversary of Mr. Guo Tianyong's appointment in the Bank on an accumulated basis. Upon the approval of the appointment of Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Guo Tianyong shall retire by then. The above matter is proposed at the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS For biographical details about Mr. Chen Shimin, please refer to "Appendix II - Biographies of the Candidates for Supervisors". 13. Remuneration Settlement Plan for Directors for 2018 The remuneration settlement plan for Directors for 2018 is as follows: Unit: In ten thousands of RMB Remuneration before tax from the Bank in 2018 Contribution by the employer to social insurance, enterprise annuity and housing Other Remuneration provident monetary Name Title payable fund income Total 1 2 3 4＝1＋2＋3 Directors in office as at the end of 2018 Lyu Jiajin Executive Director, President - - - - Zhang Xuewen Executive Director, Vice-President 152.32 17.58 - 169.90 Yao Hong Executive Director, Vice-President 139.63 17.37 - 157.00 Han Wenbo Non-executive Director - - - - Tang Jian Non-executive Director - - - - Liu Yaogong Non-executive Director - - - - Chin Hung I David Non-executive Director 81.60 - - 81.60 Liu Yue Non-executive Director - - - - Ding Xiangming Non-executive Director - - - - Ma Weihua Independent Non-executive Director 45.00 - - 45.00 Bi Zhonghua Independent Non-executive Director 30.00 - - 30.00 Fu Tingmei Independent Non-executive Director 30.00 - - 30.00 Gan Peizhong Independent Non-executive Director 30.00 - - 30.00 Hu Xiang Independent Non-executive Director 30.00 - - 30.00 Directors resigned in 2018 Li Guohua Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors - - - - Notes: In 2018, Mr. Lyu Jiajin, an executive Director, held positions in and received remunerations from China Post Group Corporation, the controlling shareholder of the Bank, and did not receive remuneration from the Bank. Part of the annual performance-based remunerations among the before-tax remunerations for the relevant Directors were deferred in payment, and the term of deferred payment would be 3 years. The ratio of such payment is 1/3 on an annual basis. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS According to the actual management, in 2018, the Non-executive Directors namely Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming did not receive remuneration from the Bank. In 2018, Mr. Li Guohua, the resigned Non-executive Director and Chairman, held positions in and received remunerations from China Post Group Corporation, the controlling shareholder of the Bank, and did not receive remuneration from the Bank. For the terms of office of Directors of the Bank, please refer to 2018 Annual Report of the Bank. This proposal has been considered and approved at the Board meeting convened on August 20, 2019 and it is hereby proposed to the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. 14. Remuneration Settlement Plan for Supervisors for 2018 The remuneration settlement plan for supervisors for 2018 is as follows: Unit: In ten thousands of RMB Remuneration before tax from the Bank in 2018 Contribution by the employer to social insurance, enterprise annuity and housing Other Remuneration provident monetary Name Title payable fund income Total 1 2 3 4＝1＋2＋3 Supervisors in office as at the end of 2018 Chen Yuejun Shareholder Representative Supervisor, Chairman of the 152.49 17.66 - 170.15 Board of Supervisors Li Yujie Shareholder Representative Supervisor - - - - Zhao Yongxiang Shareholder Representative Supervisor - - - - Zeng Kanglin External Supervisor 25.00 - - 25.00 Guo Tianyong External Supervisor 25.00 - - 25.00 Wu Yu External Supervisor - - - - Li Yue Employee Supervisor - - - - Song Changlin Employee Supervisor - - - - Bu Dongsheng Employee Supervisor - - - - - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Notes: Part of the annual performance-based remunerations among the before-tax remunerations for Mr. Chen Yuejun, Shareholder Representative Supervisor and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank, were deferred in payment, and the term of deferred payment would be 3 years. The ratio of such payment is 1/3 on an annual basis. Mr. Li Yujie and Mr. Zhao Yongxiang, Shareholder Representative Supervisors, did not receive any remuneration from the Bank in 2018 according to the relevant regulations of the PRC. Mr. Wu Yu, as External Supervisor, did not receive any remuneration from the Bank in 2018 according to the relevant regulations of the PRC. Employee Supervisors were remunerated for duties fulfilled as an employee, and did not receive additional remunerations from the Bank as an Employee Supervisor. For the terms of office of Supervisors of the Bank, please refer to 2018 Annual Report of the Bank. This proposal has been considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors convened on August 20, 2019 and it is hereby proposed to the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. Special Resolution: 15. Proposed Issuance of Write-down Undated Capital Bonds Reference is made to the Bank's announcement on the proposed issuance of write-down undated capital bonds issued on August 20, 2019. In order to further enhance capital strength, optimize capital structure and enhance the Bank's ability to withstand risks and achieve sustainable development, the Bank proposed to issue the write-down undated capital bonds in accordance with the following terms and conditions upon the approvals of the 2019 Second EGM and the related regulatory authorities: Total issuance amount: not more than RMB80 billion (including RMB80 billion) or equivalent in foreign currencies; Type of capital instruments: write-down undated capital bonds, which meet the relevant requirements as stipulated in the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), and can be used to replenish capital of commercial banks; Target markets: domestic and overseas markets; Tenor: the bonds will continue to be outstanding so long as the Bank's business continues to operate; Means of loss absorption: upon the occurrence of triggering events as specified in the issuance documents, the loss shall be absorbed through a write-down mechanism; Interest rate: to be determined with reference to the market interest rates; Use of proceeds: to replenish additional Tier 1 capital of the Bank; Term of validity of the resolution: from the date of approval at the shareholders' general meeting to December 31, 2021. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS In order to ensure the successful issuance of the write-down undated capital bonds, it is proposed that the 2019 Second EGM authorizes the Board, which could be delegated to the Chairman and the President of the Bank, solely or jointly, to exercise full power and to deal with the matters in connection with the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds, pursuant to the rules and approval requirements promulgated by relevant regulatory authorities, under the framework and principles as considered and approved at the shareholders' general meeting and within the validity period of the authorization for the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds, including but not limited to: (1) the determination of the specific conditions on the issuance of the write-down undated capital bonds, including but not limited to the issuance time, issuance method, tenor, amount of issuance, issuance currency, interest rate, bond maturity, issuance markets and target, and use of proceeds, etc.; and (2) all matters related to the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds, including but not limited to modification, signing, execution of all agreements, contracts and documents related to the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds, engagement of agencies, handling the approval procedures of relevant regulatory authorities, etc. Such authorization shall be valid from the date of approval of the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds from the 2019 Second EGM to December 31, 2021. It is proposed that the 2019 Second EGM authorizes the Board, which could be delegated to the Chairman and the President of the Bank, solely or jointly, to exercise full power to deal with all the related matters such as coupon payment, redemption and write-down, pursuant to the rules and approval requirements promulgated by relevant regulatory authorities within the term of write-down undated capital bonds. This proposal has been considered and approved at the Board meeting convened on August 20, 2019 and it is hereby proposed to the 2019 Second EGM for consideration and approval. THE 2019 SECOND EGM

Enclosed are the proxy form and reply slip for the 2019 Second EGM. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the 2019 Second EGM, you are required to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, the proxy form should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) for H Shareholders, or to the Bank's Registered Office (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) for Domestic Shareholders in any event not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof in person or by post. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. If you intend to attend the 2019 Second EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the enclosed reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Registered Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Wednesday, October 9, 2019. To determine the name list of H Shareholders entitled to attend the 2019 Second EGM, the Bank will suspend registration of transfer of H Shares from Sunday, September 29, 2019 to Tuesday, October 29, 2019 (both days inclusive). To attend the 2019 Second EGM, H Shareholders shall, before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, submit the shares and share transfer documents to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IV. VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, all resolutions proposed at the 2019 Second EGM will be voted by poll. RECOMMENDATIONS The Board considers that all resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 Second EGM are in the interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole. As such, the Board recommends you to vote in favor of all resolutions proposed at the 2019 Second EGM. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board of Directors Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Du Chunye Joint Company Secretary September 12, 2019 - 12 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTORS BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTORS Biographical details of the candidates for the Directors to be re-elected or elected at the 2019 Second EGM are set out below: MR. ZHANG XUEWEN Mr. Zhang Xuewen, aged 56, has served as Executive Director and Vice President of the Bank since January 2013. Mr. Zhang concurrently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Rural Social Insurance Commission of China Social Insurance Association and Deputy Chairman of the Banking Accounting Society of China. He previously served as Deputy Director of the Internal Trade Division II of the Trade Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC ("MOF"), Deputy Director of the Grain Division of the Economy and Trade department of the MOF, Deputy Director and Director of the Grain Division of the Economic Development Department of the MOF, and Deputy Director-General of the Economic Development Department of the MOF, etc. Mr. Zhang obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Zhang Xuewen has the qualification of senior economist. MS. YAO HONG Ms. Yao Hong, aged 52, has served as Vice President and Executive Director of the Bank since December 2006 and August 2016 respectively. Ms. Yao concurrently serves as a Director of China Post Life Insurance Company Limited and Director of China UnionPay Co., Ltd. She previously served as Deputy Director of the Savings Business Division under the Postal Savings and Remittance Bureau of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, and Director of the Savings Business Division and Associate Director- General of the Postal Savings and Remittance Bureau of the State Post Bureau, etc. Ms. Yao obtained a master's degree in management from Hunan University. Ms. Yao Hong has the qualification of senior economist. MR. FU TINGMEI Mr. Fu Tingmei, aged 53, has served as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank since August 2016. He currently serves as Independent Non-executive Director of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited, COFCO Meat Holdings Limited and China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited. He previously served as a Director of Peregrine Capital Limited, a Managing Director of BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited, a Consultant (part-time) to the Central Policy Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and an Independent Non-executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited and CPMC Holdings Limited, etc. Mr. Fu obtained a doctorate degree in philosophy from the University of London, United Kingdom. MR. WEN TIEJUN Mr. Wen Tiejun, aged 68, currently serves as Deputy Director of the Academic Committee of Renmin University of China, Executive Dean of School of China Rural Construction of Southwest University, Executive Dean of the Institute for New Rural Development of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, a member of the National Environment Advisory Committee, a member of the Expert Committee on Food Security, Vice President of the Chinese Association of Agricultural Economics, a member of the Disciplinary Assessment Team under the State Council Academic Degrees Committee, as well as a provincial and ministerial-level adviser and a policy advisory expert of the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the State Forestry Administration, Beijing Municipality and Fujian Province. He served as an Assistant Researcher of the Rural Development Research Center of State Council, a Researcher of the Research Center for Rural Economy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Deputy Secretary General of the - 13 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTORS China Society of Economic Reform, Dean of School of Agricultural Economics and Rural Development of Renmin University of China, and an Independent Non-executive Director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. Mr. Wen received a doctorate degree in management from China Agricultural University. MR. CHUNG SHUI MING TIMPSON Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson, aged 67, currently serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of each of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited, Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, China Everbright Limited, Jinmao Hotel and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited, China Railway Group Limited, and Orient Overseas (International) Limited. He has worked in a number of companies and public institutions, including Chairman of the Management Board of the City University of Hong Kong, Chief executive officer of Weal Group International Limited, Chairman of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ("HKSAR"), and Chief Executive Officer of HKSAR Government Land Fund Trust, as well as an Independent Non-executive Director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited and Henderson Land Development Co., Ltd. He served as a Senior Auditing Director of Coopers & Lybrand, an Independent Non-executive Director of China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corporation. Mr. Chung obtained a bachelor's degree of science from the University of Hong Kong and a master's degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He received the title of Justice of the Peace from the HKSAR Government in 1998 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2000. MS. PAN YINGLI Ms. Pan Yingli, aged 64, is currently Director of Research Center for Global Finance of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a professor and a tutor of doctorate candidates in Finance at Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Vice President of Shanghai World Economy Association, Chief Expert of the Decision-making Consultation Research Base Pan Yingli Studio of Shanghai Municipal Government, and an Independent Non-executive Director of Pujiang International Group Limited. She was an associate professor, a professor and a tutor of doctorate candidates in East China Normal University, an invited expert of Shanghai Municipal Government on decision-making consultation, as well as an Independent Non-executive Director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Ms. Pan obtained a bachelor's degree in economics from East China Normal University, a master's degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and a doctorate degree in world economics from East China Normal University. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the above candidates for Directors confirmed that, save as disclosed in this circular, they did not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years, nor did they have any other relationship with any Director, Supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank, nor did they hold other positions in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; did not have any interests in the shares of the Bank or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong, and there is no information that shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, nor any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. The Bank considered that the above candidates for Independent Non-executive Directors meet the independence requirements set out in Rule 3.13 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. - 14 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTORS According to Rule A.5.5 of Appendix 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Bank and the Board of Directors have discussed the nomination and reelection of the above four Independent Non-executive Directors. Mr. Fu Tingmei has served as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank for more than three years, therefore, he is relatively more familiar with the Bank's business and can provide objective, independent and sufficient opinions and analysis from different perspectives and based on his professional knowledge (including the aspects of finance and listing compliance) and unique experiences. For Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson and Ms. Pan Yingli, they have demonstrated their abilities to provide independent, fair and objective advice on the Bank's affairs based on their personal views, skills and experiences. The four Independent Non-executive Directors can promote the diversity of the Board's structure of the Bank in various aspects, including gender, culture, knowledge, educational background, experience and skill. The Board of Directors also noted that Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson serves as director of more than seven listed companies. Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson has disclosed to the Bank his duties in and time needed to dedicate to public companies or institutions and other major appointments during the period of 2018. In view of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson's regular attendance and active participation in the meetings, the Board of Directors believes in Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson's dedication to the Board and that he can maintain the professionalism as director for a number of listed companies. - 15 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR SUPERVISORS BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR SUPERVISORS Biographical details of the candidates for the Supervisors to be re-elected or elected at the 2019 Second EGM are set out below: MR. CHEN YUEJUN Mr. Chen Yuejun, aged 54, has served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank since January 2013. He previously served as Deputy Director of the Bank Division I of the Audit Supervision Bureau of People's Bank of China ("PBOC"), Deputy Director and Director of the Policy Bank Supervision Division, Director of the Policy Bank Supervision Division I, Director of the Policy Bank Supervision Division II of Bank Supervision Department I of the PBOC, Director of Policy Bank Supervision Division II of Bank Regulatory Department III, Deputy Chief of the Sichuan Regulatory Bureau, Deputy Director of the Banking Regulatory Department IV of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (now CBIRC), and Director (director-general level) of the Finance Department of the People's Government of Sichuan Province, etc. Mr. Chen obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. He has the qualification of senior economist. MR. LI YUJIE Mr. Li Yujie, aged 57, has served as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank since May 2016. He currently serves as General Manager of Finance Department of China Post Group Corporation and Director of Hunan Copote Science & Technology Co., Ltd. He previously served as Deputy Director of the Audit Division of Henan Posts and Telecommunications Administration Bureau, Deputy Director and Director of the Audit Office and Director of the Audit Division of Henan Post Bureau, Chief of Henan Kaifeng Municipal Post Bureau, Director of the Planning and Finance Division of Henan Post Bureau, Manager of the Planning and Finance Department and Deputy General Manager of Henan Post Company, General Manager of Shanxi Post Company, and Chairman of Shanxi Postal Express & Logistics Company, etc. Mr. Li graduated from Henan University, majoring in accountancy. He is qualified as a senior accountant. MR. ZHAO YONGXIANG Mr. Zhao Yongxiang, aged 55, has served as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank since May 2016. He currently serves as Director General of the Audit Bureau of China Post Group Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Hunan Copote Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of China Post & Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Hebei Shijiazhuang Municipal Post Bureau, Deputy Director of the Planning and Finance Department of the State Post Bureau, Deputy Chief (presiding over the work) and Chief of Hebei Shijiazhuang Municipal Post Bureau, an Associate Counsel of Hebei Post Bureau, an Assistant Counsel of Hebei Post Company, and Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of China Post Group Corporation, etc. Mr. Zhao obtained a master's degree in engineering from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. He has the qualification of senior economist. MR. WU YU Mr. Wu Yu, aged 53, has served as External Supervisor of the Bank since May 2016. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Director of ChemChina Asset Management Co., Ltd., and Vice President of Investment Association of Central SOEs. He previously served as Chief Editor of Entrepreneurship Weekly Publication, Deputy Director of Chief Editor Office, Director (deputy chief level) of the Finance News Department at Economic Daily Society, and Director of Sichuan Tianyi Science Technology Co., Ltd (Haohua Chemical Science & Technology Corp., Ltd.). Mr. Wu obtained a bachelor's degree in law from Renmin University of China. He is qualified as a senior editor. - 16 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CANDIDATES FOR SUPERVISORS MR. BAI JIANJUN Mr. Bai Jianjun, aged 64, currently serves as a professor and doctoral tutor in Peking University Law School, Director of the Research Institute of Empirical Legal Affairs of Peking University, Deputy Director of the Financial Law Research Center of Peking University, a part-time professor in National Judges College, a part-time professor in National Prosecutors College of PRC, as well as an Independent Non- executive Director of China Securities Finance Co., Ltd., and an Independent Director of Sichuan Xinwang Bank Co., Ltd. He was a visiting researcher in New York University in the USA, a visiting professor in Niigata University in Japan, an External Supervisor of China Construction Bank Corporation, and an Independent Director of Beijing Boya Yingjie Science Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Bai obtained a master's degree and a doctorate degree in law from Peking University. MR. CHEN SHIMIN Mr. Chen Shimin, aged 61, currently serves as a professor of accounting, Director of the Case Center in China Europe International Business School, an Independent Director of Anxin Trust Co., Ltd., Oriental Pearl Group Co., Ltd., Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd. Zhuhai, Yincheng International Holdings Co., Ltd., Sun King Power Electronics Group Limited, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China, and an External Supervisor of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. He taught in various universities both at home and abroad, including the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, Clarion University of Pennsylvania in the USA, Lingnan University in Hong Kong, University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the USA, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He served as a professor of accounting, and Deputy Registrar and Director of the master's degree programme of business administration of China Europe International Business School, an Independent Non-executive Director of Hailan Holdings Limited, an Independent Director of Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, as well as a doctorate degree in accounting from the University of Georgia in the USA. He also obtained the qualification of Certified Management Accountant in the USA. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the above candidates for Supervisors confirmed that, save as disclosed in this circular, they did not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years, nor did they have any other relationship with any Director, Supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank, nor did they hold other positions in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; did not have any interests in the shares of the Bank or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong, and there is no information that shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, nor any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. - 17 - APPENDIX III THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" In order to further regulate the related party transactions of the Bank, the Board of Directors has been proposed to confirm the related party transactions of 2016, 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019 ("the most recent three years and the most recent period") under the "Framework Agreement on Agency Banking Businesses between Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Agency Branches of China Post Group Corporation" (the "Framework Agreement") signed between the Bank and China Post Group Corporation ("China Post Group"). The details are reported to the Shareholders' General Meeting as follows: 1. AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES In the most recent three years and the most recent period, the Bank and the China Post Group strictly abide by national policies and relevant laws and regulations, and carry out agency banking businesses in accordance with the Framework Agreement. The agency arrangement between China Post Group and the Bank was operating smoothly. Agency Personal Deposit Taking Business The Agency Personal Deposit Taking Business includes the Agency Renminbi Personal Deposit Taking Business and the Agency Foreign Currency Personal Deposit Taking Business. - 18 - APPENDIX III THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" Regarding the Agency Renminbi Personal Deposit Taking Business, in the most recent three years and the most recent period, the Bank calculated and paid the deposit agency fees in accordance with the principle of "fixed rate, scaled fees based on deposit type". The details are as follows: Unit: in millions of RMB (except for percentages) The first half of 2019 2018 2017 2016 Average Deposit Average Deposit Average Deposit Average Deposit daily Scaled agency daily Scaled agency daily Scaled agency daily Scaled agency Term balance Fee Rate fees balance Fee Rate fees balance Fee Rate fees balance Fee Rate fees Demand 1,753,350 2.30% 19,998 1,726,524 2.30% 39,710 1,627,370 2.30% 37,430 1,469,573 2.30% 33,800 Time-demand optional 15,585 1.50% 116 14,756 1.50% 221 14,672 1.50% 220 13,470 1.50% 202 deposit Call deposit 28,159 1.70% 237 23,718 1.70% 403 21,859 1.70% 372 18,799 1.70% 320 3-month time deposit 127,272 1.25% 789 128,946 1.25% 1,612 134,521 1.25% 1,682 131,399 1.25% 1,642 6-month time deposit 158,769 1.15% 905 159,185 1.15% 1,831 167,919 1.15% 1,931 160,439 1.15% 1,845 1-year time deposit 2,849,361 1.08% 15,260 2,721,294 1.08% 29,390 2,476,610 1.08% 26,747 2,044,610 1.08% 22,082 2-year time deposit 258,701 0.50% 641 206,554 0.50% 1,033 181,639 0.50% 908 171,924 0.50% 860 3-year time deposit 676,266 0.30% 1,006 407,344 0.30% 1,222 338,308 0.30% 1,015 270,111 0.30% 810 5-year time deposit 10,593 0.20% 11 17,572 0.20% 35 28,300 0.20% 57 44,038 0.20% 88 Daily aggregate cash 16,962 1.50% (126) 13,831 1.50% (207) 13,179 1.50% (198) 13,555 1.50% (203) (including cash in transit) Total 5,878,056 1.33% 38,837 5,405,895 1.39% 75,250 4,991,199 1.41% 70,163 4,324,363 1.42% 61,446 Note: Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, the calculation of deposit agency fees is net of the deposit agency fees corresponding to cash reserves held by outlets, calculated at a rate of 1.50%. Regarding the Agency Foreign Currency Personal Deposit Taking Business, since the amount is not significant, it is not calculated by the formula of "fixed rate, scaled fees based on deposit type" and the deposit agency fee rate is calculated with reference to the interbank market interest rate and composite rate of interests payable to customers on the foreign currency deposit with corresponding term. The upper limit arrangement of the Renminbi deposit composite rate is not applicable to the rate of foreign deposit agency fee. The deposit agency fee for foreign currency deposits may exceed 1.50%. Agency Banking Intermediary Business Agency Banking Intermediary Businesses primarily include settlement services, agency financial services and other services provided by agency outlets. The settlement services primarily include cross-region transactions, cross-bank transactions, personal remittance, international remittance, short message services (SMS) business and other settlement businesses, whereas agency financial services and other services primarily include bancassurance, agency sales of funds, government bonds, asset management plans as well as collection and payment agency services and other services. - 19 - APPENDIX III THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" Pursuant to the requirements of the Framework Agreement, the revenue arising from the Agency Banking Intermediary Businesses shall initially be recognized by the Bank, and will then be payable by the Bank to China Post Group following the principle of "fee payable to the entity providing the service." The specific calculation method of the Agency Banking Intermediary Business fee is stipulated by the Bank and China Post Group in the specific entrustment agreement. In the most recent three years and the most recent period, the specific amount of Agency Banking Intermediary Business fee paid by the Bank to China Post Group is as follows: Unit: in millions of RMB The first half Item of 2019 2018 2017 2016 Fees for agency savings 4,165 7,958 5,106 4,177 settlement Fees for agency sales and 2,024 3,822 3,284 3,105 other commissions 2. OPERATION OF DEPOSIT AGENCY FEE ADJUSTMENT MECHANISM Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, the pricing of deposit agency fee may be adjusted under the two scenarios, namely proactive adjustment and passive adjustment, as set out below: Proactive adjustment Adjustment of the Scaled Fee Rate based on actual operating needs and other factors. First, where the Composite Rate derived from the adjusted Scaled Fee Rate and the average daily balance of each type of deposits for the preceding accounting year does not exceed the Cap on Composite Rate: if the Composite Rate will remain the same as the actual Composite Rate for the preceding accounting year, such adjustment will be determined by negotiations between China Post Group and the Bank and supplemental agreement shall be entered into; if the Composite Rate will be different from the actual Composite Rate for the preceding accounting year, such adjustment will be subject to the review procedures of the Related Party Transactions Control Committee of the Board and the Board with written opinions from independent directors, and supplemental agreement shall be entered into between China Post Group and the Bank. Second, where the Composite Rate derived from the adjusted Scaled Fee Rate and the average daily balance of deposits of each type for the preceding accounting year exceeds the Cap on Composite Rate, the decision-making procedure below shall be followed to adjust the Scaled Fee Rate and the Cap on Composite Rate and supplemental agreement shall be entered into: the Related Party Transactions Control Committee of the Board shall issue its written opinion to the Board for consideration; all independent Directors shall also express their written opinion after considering the advice of an independent financial advisor; the Board shall then make the decision; and if the Board decides to make the adjustment, the same shall also be submitted to the Shareholders' general meeting for consideration, where the related Shareholders shall abstain from voting by themselves. Where the Composite Rate for the year is expected to exceed the Cap on Composite Rate due to changes in the structure of agency deposits for the year, the decision-making procedure below shall be followed to adjust the Cap on Composite Rate and supplemental agreement shall be entered into: the Related Party Transactions Control Committee of the Board shall issue its written opinion to the Board for consideration; all independent Directors shall also express their written opinion after - 20 - APPENDIX III THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" considering the advice of an independent financial advisor; the Board shall then make the decision; and if the Board decides to make the adjustment, the same shall also be submitted to the Shareholders' general meeting for consideration. If the Scaled Fee Rate remains the same as that in the preceding accounting year while due to changes in the structure of agency deposits for the year, the actual Composite Rate for the year changes but does not exceed the then prevailing Cap on Composite Rate, that does not constitute an adjustment in deposit agency fee rate. The Cap on Composite Rate of 1.5% applies from the date of execution of the Framework Agreement until the date of next adjustment of the Cap on Composite Rate. After the supplemental agreement is entered into, the cap on Composite Rate shall be governed by the supplemental agreement. In the most recent three years and the most recent period, the Bank and China Post Group did not actively adjust the deposit agency fee rate. Due to the change in the structure of agency deposits during the year, the actual composite rate of deposit agency fees continued to decline. In the first half of 2019 and in 2018, 2017 and 2016, the composite rate of deposit agency fees were 1.33%, 1.39%, 1.41% and 1.42%, respectively, which did not exceed the Cap on Composite Rate, and did not fall under the scenarios for the adjustment of the deposit agency fee rate. Passive adjustment China Post Group and the Bank shall discuss whether and how to adjust the Composite Rate and corresponding Scaled Fee Rate adjusted based on the proposed Composite Rate within six months from the date on which the parties are aware of any significant fluctuation of interest rate in the future, for instance, the average annual net interest spread (calculated as the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities) of the ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank (the "Big Four") for the most recent period fluctuates more than a certain threshold (the "Triggering Threshold") compared to the average annual net interest spread of the Big Four for the 10 accounting years preceding the last passive adjustment was made (including the year in which the last passive adjustment was made). The decision-making procedures below shall be followed: the Related Party Transactions Control Committee of the Board shall issue its written opinion to the Board for consideration; all independent non-executive Directors shall also express their written opinion after considering the advice of an independent financial advisor; the Board shall then make the decision; and if the Board decides to make the adjustment, the same shall also be submitted to the Shareholders' general meeting for consideration. Regardless of whether the Bank and China Post Group complete the aforesaid discussion and decision-making procedures within six months from the date on which the parties are aware of the circumstances triggering the adjustment or not, the parties shall continue to follow the original Scaled Fee Rate before completion of the negotiation and decision-making procedures. If it is decided to adjust the Composite Rate and Scaled Fee Rate, the adjusted Composite Rate and Scaled Fee Rate will be applied from the date of approval at the Shareholders' general meeting. The initial Triggering Threshold from the date of execution of the Framework Agreement is 24%, and 2015 shall be taken as the year when the last passive adjustment was made for the first time. As part of the negotiation and determination of whether and how to adjust the Composite Rate and Scaled Fee Rate, China Post Group and the Bank shall also determine the Triggering Threshold for the next adjustment, and shall enter into supplemental agreement. The initial Triggering Threshold (i.e., 24%) is determined between the Bank and China Post Group having taken into account the - 21 - APPENDIX III THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REPORT OF THE MOST RECENT THREE YEARS AND THE MOST RECENT PERIOD UNDER THE "FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES BETWEEN POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. AND AGENCY BRANCHES OF CHINA POST GROUP CORPORATION" historical level of net interest spread and the change in the cost-to-revenue ratio of the Big Four, the historical Composite Rate and our estimated cost-to-revenue ratio. Both parties will continue to be bound by the terms of the Agency Banking Businesses Framework Agreement governing their rights and obligations until entering into a supplemental agreement regarding the adjustment of deposit agency fee rate under each of the circumstances above. In the most recent three years and the most recent period, the average annual net interest spread of the Big Four changed from the average of the previous decade before 2015 (including 2015) as follows: The first Item half of 2019 2018 2017 2016 Industrial and Commercial 2.13% 2.16% 2.10% 2.02% Bank of China China Construction Bank 2.12% 2.18% 2.10% 2.06% Agricultural Bank of China 2.02% 2.20% 2.15% 2.10% Bank of China 1.71% 1.79% 1.70% 1.69% Average 2.00% 2.08% 2.01% 1.97% Basis of comparison1 2.46% Change (18.70%) (15.30%) (18.15%) (19.98%) Note 1: Refers to the average net interest spread for the accounting year of the Big Four in the decade before 2015 (including 2015). In the first half of 2019 and in 2018, 2017 and 2016, the average net interest spread for the accounting year of the Big Four was 18.70%, 15.30%, 18.15% and 19.98%, respectively, which did not exceed the initial Triggering Threshold of 24% and therefore did not trigger the passive adjustment of deposit agency fees. In summary, in the most recent three years and the most recent period, the Bank and China Post Group carried out the agency banking businesses in strict accordance with the Framework Agreement, and the Bank paid the deposit agency fees for the Agency Personal Deposit Taking Business and fees for the Agency Banking Intermediary Business according to the Framework Agreement and the specific business agreement. The pricing mechanism of deposit agency fee was not actively adjusted, nor did any major changes in the interest rate environment take place to trigger a passive adjustment of the deposit agency fee. 3. FUTURE ARRANGEMENT OF AGENCY BANKING BUSINESSES In the future, the Bank will continue to strictly abide by national policies and relevant laws and regulations, carry out the agency banking business in accordance with the Framework Agreement, and continue to provide a vast range of high quality financial products and services to our customers by leveraging our advantages of deeply penetrated and widely spread outlets. The Bank will provide basic financial services, implement inclusive finance, support national strategies and promote the long-term and steady development of the financial market. - 22 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612) NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "2019 Second EGM") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at the head office of the Bank (No.3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to deal with the following matters: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Zhang Xuewen as Executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Fu Tingmei as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the election of Mr. Wen Tiejun as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the election of Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson as Independent Non- executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the election of Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Chen Yuejun as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Yujie as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Zhao Yongxiang as Shareholder Representative Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Wu Yu as External Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the election of Mr. Bai Jianjun as External Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the election of Mr. Chen Shimin as External Supervisor of the Bank; To consider and approve the Remuneration Settlement Plan for Directors for 2018; and - 23 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING To consider and approve the Remuneration Settlement Plan for Supervisors for 2018.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION To consider and approve the Proposed Issuance of Write-down Undated Capital Bonds.

REPORTING MATTERS To consider and approve the The Related Party Transaction Report of the Most Recent Three Years and the Most Recent Period under the "Framework Agreement on Agency Banking Businesses between Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. and Agency Branches of China Post Group Corporation". Details of the above resolutions are set out in the circular of the 2019 Second EGM of the Bank dated September 12, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular. By order of the Board of Directors Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Du Chunye Joint Company Secretary Beijing, the PRC September 12, 2019 As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors. Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong. Notes: According to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, all resolutions proposed at the 2019 Second EGM will be voted by poll. After the 2019 Second EGM, relevant voting results will be published on the website of the Bank (www.psbc.com) as well as the disclosure website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk). A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 Second EGM announced to be convened herein is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank. The proxy form together with notarized authorization letters of signatories or other authorization documents (if any) shall be invalid unless they are filled out and returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Registered Office of the Bank (for Domestic Shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 Second EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. - 24 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING To determine the name list of H Shareholders entitled to attend the 2019 Second EGM, the Bank will suspend registration of transfer of H Shares from Sunday, September 29, 2019 to Tuesday, October 29, 2019 (both days inclusive). To attend the 2019 Second EGM, H Shareholders shall, before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, submit the shares and share transfer documents to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. For joint holders, only the one whose name stands first in the Register shall be entitled to attend the 2019 Second EGM and vote in respect thereof. Shareholders who intend to attend the 2019 Second EGM in person or by proxy shall submit the reply slip for 2019 Second EGM in person or by mail to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Registered Office of the Bank (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Shareholders or their proxies shall present their identity documents when attending the 2019 Second EGM: Legal representatives of legal person Shareholders who attend the meeting shall provide their valid personal identification, valid proof of their capacity as legal representatives and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where the legal representatives delegate others to attend the meeting, proxies of the Shareholder shall provide, in addition to the documents above, their valid personal identification and written form of proxy provided by the legal representatives (including those signed by an authorized person) according to laws. Where the other persons are authorized to attend the meeting by the legal person Shareholders, they shall provide their valid personal identification, resolution of the authorization by the board of directors of legal person Shareholders or other decision making institution and proof of identity as a Shareholder. Natural person Shareholders who attend the meeting in person shall provide their valid personal identification and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where others are delegated to attend the meeting, proxies of Shareholders shall provide their valid personal identification, the authorization letters from the Shareholders and documents proving their shareholder identities. According to the Articles of Association, if the number of shares of the Bank pledged by the shareholder is equal to or greater than 50% of the shares held by such shareholder in the Bank, the voting right attached to the pledged shares may not be exercised at the shareholders' meeting. Upon completion of the share pledge registration, the shareholder shall timely provide the Bank with information relating to the share pledge. The 2019 Second EGM is expected to last for not more than half a day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the meeting shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor and Shops 1712-1716, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The address of the Bank's Registered Office is No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.

Tel.: 86-10-68858158

Fax: 86-10-68858165 Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this notice are in Hong Kong time. - 25 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:12 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:37a CHINA ZHONGWANG : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holder PU 05:37a SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders - notice of publication of 2019 interim report PU 05:37a EEX AUCTION NEWS : EU Auction PU 05:37a GEA : shows excellence at every stage in the food production process at Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai PU 05:37a ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet RE 05:37a TEE LAND : Annual General Meeting PU 05:37a VOLKSWAGEN : At its paint shop in Győr, Hungary, Audi is testing a new method of body sealing. Before a car is given its paint finish, a paste-like sealing material is applied... PU 05:37a FRENCKEN : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change Of Director's Interest PU 05:35a ALSTOM SHARES ARE STILL ATTRACTIVE DESPITE BOUYGUES'S MOVE : UBS -- Market Talk DJ 05:35a ALM BRAND A/S : . Brand – Report on trading in . Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties AQ