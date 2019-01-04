Log in
Postal Savings Bank of China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 2019-01-04

01/04/2019 | 10:14am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors

Zhang Xuewen (performing the duties of the Chairman of the Board) Yao Hong

Non-Executive Directors

Han Wenbo

Tang Jian Liu Yaogong

Chin Hung I David Liu Yue

Ding Xiangming

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Ma Weihua

Bi Zhonghua Fu Tingmei Gan Peizhong Hu XiangThe Board has 6 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors Zhang Xuewen Yao Hong Han Wenbo Tang Jian Liu Yaogong

Committees

M

C*

M M

M

Chin Hung I David Liu Yue

M

Ding Xiangming Ma Weihua

M

Bi Zhonghua Fu Tingmei Gan Peizhong Hu Xiang

C M M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committee

    M MC MMM CMM

  • C* Performing the duties of the Chairman of the Board committee

  • M Member of the relevant Board committee

Beijing, the PRC

January 4, 2019

M

C*MM

MM

MM MMM

C

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:13:06 UTC
