Postal Savings Bank of China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 2019-08-21

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Chairman

Zhang Jinliang (Non-Executive Director)

Executive Directors

Zhang Xuewen

Yao Hong

Non-Executive Directors

Han Wenbo

Tang Jian

Liu Yaogong

Liu Yue

Ding Xiangming

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Ma Weihua

Bi Zhonghua

Fu Tingmei

Gan Peizhong

Hu Xiang