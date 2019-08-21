Postal Savings Bank of China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 2019-08-21

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
中 國 郵 政 儲 蓄 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. are set out below.
Chairman
Zhang Jinliang (Non-Executive Director)
Executive Directors
Zhang Xuewen
Yao Hong
Non-Executive Directors
Han Wenbo
Tang Jian
Liu Yaogong
Liu Yue
Ding Xiangming
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Ma Weihua
Bi Zhonghua
Fu Tingmei
Gan Peizhong
Hu Xiang