Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended... 2019-01-04

01/04/2019 | 10:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1658

Description :

H shares

No. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Domestic shares

No. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

No. of

preference

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

362,500,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

Balance at close of the month

362,500,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4612

N/A

Description :

Description :

capital

Par value

(U.S.$)

(RMB)

(See Remark 2)

100.00

7,250,000,000

-

-

100.00

7,250,000,000

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore Preference Shares")

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB)

Authorised share

129,019,774,000 (See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(2) Domestic

No. of preference

No. of other

(1) H shares

shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Movement during the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference Shares

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)Subscription price AGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

    (08/06/2017)

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

U.S.$

4612

H shares

The initial conversion price is HK$4.83 per H share, subject to adjustment

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

7,250,000,000

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

-

7,250,000,000

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

-

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

11,658,840,579 H shares

(See Remark 4)

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:28:09 UTC
