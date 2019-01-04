Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended... 2019-01-04

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1658

Description :

H shares

No. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Domestic shares

No. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

No. of preference shares Balance at close of preceding month 362,500,000 Increase/(decrease) - Balance at close of the month 362,500,000 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4612

N/A

Description :

Description : capital Par value (U.S.$) (RMB) (See Remark 2) 100.00 7,250,000,000 - - 100.00 7,250,000,000 No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore Preference Shares")

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB)

Authorised share

129,019,774,000 (See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(2) Domestic No. of preference No. of other (1) H shares shares shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 19,856,167,000 61,174,407,000 362,500,000 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - N/A Balance at close of the month 19,856,167,000 61,174,407,000 362,500,000 N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Movement during the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference Shares Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)Subscription price AGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) (08/06/2017)

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

U.S.$

4612

H shares

The initial conversion price is HK$4.83 per H share, subject to adjustment

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

7,250,000,000

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

-

7,250,000,000

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

-

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

11,658,840,579 H shares

(See Remark 4)