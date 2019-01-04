Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended... 2019-01-04

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Date Submitted
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1658
Description :
H shares
No. of ordinary sharesPar value
(RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
19,856,167,000
1.00
19,856,167,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
19,856,167,000
1.00
19,856,167,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Domestic shares
No. of ordinary sharesPar value
(RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
61,174,407,000
1.00
61,174,407,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
61,174,407,000
1.00
61,174,407,000
2. Preference SharesStock code :
No. of
preference
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
362,500,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
Balance at close of the month
362,500,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
4612
N/A
Description :
Description :
capital
Par value
(U.S.$)
(RMB)
(See Remark 2)
100.00
7,250,000,000
-
-
100.00
7,250,000,000
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore Preference Shares")
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB)
Authorised share
129,019,774,000 (See Remark 3)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(2) Domestic
No. of preference
No. of other
(1) H shares
shares
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
19,856,167,000
61,174,407,000
362,500,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
-
-
-
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
19,856,167,000
61,174,407,000
362,500,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Movement during the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1.
N/A
(
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. N/A
(
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4. N/A
(
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
-
1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference Shares
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
AGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(08/06/2017)
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
U.S.$
4612
H shares
The initial conversion price is HK$4.83 per H share, subject to adjustment
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
7,250,000,000
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month
-
7,250,000,000
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
-
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/ANo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
11,658,840,579 H shares
(See Remark 4)