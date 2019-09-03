Log in
Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended... 2019-09-03

09/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

Date Submitted

3 September 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1658

Description :

H shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Domestic shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

2. Preference Shares

U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

Stock code : 4612

Description :

("Offshore Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of

capital

preference

Par value

(U.S.$)

shares

(RMB)

(See Remark 2)

Balance at close of preceding month

362,500,000

100.00

7,250,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

-

Balance at close of the month

362,500,000

100.00

7,250,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total

129,019,774,000

registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB):

(See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(2) Domestic No. of preference

No. of other

(1) H shares

shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions

with respect to the

11,658,840,579

Offshore Preference

H shares

Shares

U.S.$

7,250,000,000

-

7,250,000,000

-

(See Remark 4)

Stock code (if listed)

4612

Class of shares

H shares

issuable (Note 1)

The initial conversion

price is HK$4.83 per H

share, subject to

Subscription price

adjustment

AGM approval date

(if applicable)

(08/06/2017)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 10:04:05 UTC
