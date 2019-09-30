Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

Date Submitted

30 September 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1658

Description :

H shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

19,856,167,000

1.00

19,856,167,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Domestic shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

61,174,407,000

1.00

61,174,407,000

2. Preference Shares

U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

Stock code : 4612

Description :

("Offshore Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of

capital

preference

Par value

(U.S.$)

shares

(RMB)

(See Remark 2)

Balance at close of preceding month

362,500,000

100.00

7,250,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

-

Balance at close of the month

362,500,000

100.00

7,250,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total

129,019,774,000

registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB):

(See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(2) Domestic No. of preference

No. of other

(1) H shares

shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

19,856,167,000

61,174,407,000

362,500,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions

with respect to the

11,658,840,579

Offshore Preference

H shares

Shares

U.S.$

7,250,000,000

-

7,250,000,000

-

(See Remark 4)

Stock code (if listed)

4612

Class of shares

H shares

issuable (Note 1)

The initial conversion

price is HK$4.83 per H

share, subject to

Subscription price

adjustment

AGM approval date

(if applicable)

(08/06/2017)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary

shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

(2)

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
    Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

  1. As the Bank is incorporated in the People's Republic of China, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information shown as "authorised share capital" in section I above refers to the "registered share capital" of the Bank.
  2. Calculated by multiplying the total number of Offshore Preference Shares issued by the issuance price of each Offshore Preference Share, being U.S.$20 each.
  3. Calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares, which is converted into Renminbi at the Central Parity Rate between
    the U.S. dollar and Renminbi of U.S.$1.00 to RMB6.6192 as published by the China Foreign Exchange Trading Centre on September 27, 2017.
  4. The initial conversion price of the Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the average trading price of H shares of the Bank for the 20 trading days preceding the announcement date of the Board resolution approving the proposed issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares (March 24, 2017), namely HK$4.83 per H share. The number of H shares issuable upon full conversion of the Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate liquidation preference of all the Offshore Preference Shares (being U.S.$20 each, as converted into Hong Kong dollars at the fixed exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 to HK$7.7672) divided by the initial conversion price, rounded down to the nearest whole number of H shares.

Submitted by: Du Chunye

Title: Joint Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes:

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches first HyperPod data center in PH
AQ
05:16aBOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - Hard Rock Band Femmes of Rock and Tina Turner Tribute Singer Cookie Watkins Take the Stage at Cannery in November
AQ
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : releases research to help IT industry navigate edge computing challenges
AQ
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : this week at Climate Week NYC 2019 that it is drastically stepping up its commitment to carbon neutrality with three new actions
AQ
05:15aOil falls as China's economic outlook remains weak
RE
05:15aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding GAMMA Capital Management
AQ
05:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ahead of carbon neutral schedule
AQ
05:15aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aIKSUDA THERAPEUTICS : Presents First Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate, Demonstrating Effective Tumour Regression
BU
05:14aTELFORD HOMES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telford Homes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group