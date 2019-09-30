Postal Savings Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended September 30, 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") Date Submitted 30 September 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 1658 Description : H shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 19,856,167,000 1.00 19,856,167,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 19,856,167,000 1.00 19,856,167,000 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : Domestic shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 61,174,407,000 1.00 61,174,407,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 61,174,407,000 1.00 61,174,407,000

2. Preference Shares U.S.$7,250,000,000 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares Stock code : 4612 Description : ("Offshore Preference Shares") Authorised share No. of capital preference Par value (U.S.$) shares (RMB) (See Remark 2) Balance at close of preceding month 362,500,000 100.00 7,250,000,000 Increase/(decrease) - - - Balance at close of the month 362,500,000 100.00 7,250,000,000 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (total 129,019,774,000 registered share capital and preference shares) (RMB): (See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares (2) Domestic No. of preference No. of other (1) H shares shares shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 19,856,167,000 61,174,407,000 362,500,000 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - N/A Balance at close of the month 19,856,167,000 61,174,407,000 362,500,000 N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise N/A of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Nominal value during the pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the 11,658,840,579 Offshore Preference H shares Shares U.S.$ 7,250,000,000 - 7,250,000,000 - (See Remark 4) Stock code (if listed) 4612 Class of shares H shares issuable (Note 1) The initial conversion price is HK$4.83 per H share, subject to Subscription price adjustment AGM approval date (if applicable) (08/06/2017) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 8. Consideration At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) issue currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A

N/A N/A N/A N/A No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) N/A N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) (2) Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any): As the Bank is incorporated in the People's Republic of China, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information shown as "authorised share capital" in section I above refers to the "registered share capital" of the Bank. Calculated by multiplying the total number of Offshore Preference Shares issued by the issuance price of each Offshore Preference Share, being U.S.$20 each. Calculated based on the aggregate of ordinary share capital and the total proceeds raised from the issuance of all Offshore Preference Shares, which is converted into Renminbi at the Central Parity Rate between

the U.S. dollar and Renminbi of U.S.$1.00 to RMB6.6192 as published by the China Foreign Exchange Trading Centre on September 27, 2017. The initial conversion price of the Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the average trading price of H shares of the Bank for the 20 trading days preceding the announcement date of the Board resolution approving the proposed issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares (March 24, 2017), namely HK$4.83 per H share. The number of H shares issuable upon full conversion of the Offshore Preference Shares is equal to the aggregate liquidation preference of all the Offshore Preference Shares (being U.S.$20 each, as converted into Hong Kong dollars at the fixed exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 to HK$7.7672) divided by the initial conversion price, rounded down to the nearest whole number of H shares. Submitted by: Du Chunye Title: Joint Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes: State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.