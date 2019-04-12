Postal Savings Bank of China : NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-12

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 to deal with the following matters:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Directors;

2. To consider and approve the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors;

3. To consider and approve the Final Financial Accounts for 2018;

4. To consider and approve the Profit Distribution Plan for 2018;

5. To consider and approve the Budget Plan of Fixed Assets Investment for 2019; and

6. To consider and approve the Appointment of Accounting Firms for 2019; SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

7. To consider and approve the General Mandate by the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors on Share Issuance;

8. To consider and approve the Extension of the Valid Period of the Plan for Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares; and

9. To consider and approve the Extension of the Valid Period of the Authorization to Deal with Specific Matters in respect of Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares.

MATTERS TO BE REPORTED

10. Report on the Implementation of the Plan on Authorization of the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. in 2018; and

11. Report on the 2018 Report on Related Party Transactions of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board of Directors Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

April 12, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Notes:

