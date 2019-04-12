|
Postal Savings Bank of China : NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-12
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
NOTICE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 to deal with the following matters:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Directors;
2. To consider and approve the 2018 Work Report of the Board of Supervisors;
3. To consider and approve the Final Financial Accounts for 2018;
4. To consider and approve the Profit Distribution Plan for 2018;
5. To consider and approve the Budget Plan of Fixed Assets Investment for 2019; and
6. To consider and approve the Appointment of Accounting Firms for 2019;
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
7. To consider and approve the General Mandate by the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors on Share Issuance;
-
-
9. To consider and approve the Extension of the Valid Period of the Authorization to Deal with Specific Matters in respect of Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares.
MATTERS TO BE REPORTED
10. Report on the Implementation of the Plan on Authorization of the Shareholders' General Meeting to the Board of Directors of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. in 2018; and
11. Report on the 2018 Report on Related Party Transactions of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Yours faithfully,
By order of the Board of Directors Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Du Chunye
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, PRC
April 12, 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.
*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Notes:
1. According to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, all resolutions proposed at the AGM will be voted by poll. After the AGM, relevant voting results will be published on the website of the Bank (www.psbc.com) as well as the disclosure website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).
2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM announced to be convened herein is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Bank.
3. The proxy forms together with notarized authorization letters of signatories or other authorization documents (if any) shall be invalid unless they are filled out and returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Registered Office of the Bank at No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District,
Beijing (for Domestic Shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time designated for convening the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the proxy forms will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.
4. To determine the name list of H Shareholders entitled to attend the AGM, the Bank will suspend registration of transfer of H Shares from Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to Thursday, May 30, 2019 (both days inclusive). To attend the AGM, H Shareholders shall, before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, submit the shares and share transfer documents to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
5. For joint holders, only the one whose name stands first in the register of members shall be entitled to attend the AGM and vote in respect thereof.
6. Shareholders who intend to attend the AGM in person or by proxy shall submit the reply slip for AGM in person or by mail to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the
Registered Office of the Bank (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Friday, May 10, 2019.
7. Shareholders or their proxies shall present their identity documents when attending the AGM:
(1) Legal representatives of legal person Shareholders who attend the meeting shall provide their own effective identification, effective proof of their capacity as legal representatives and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where the legal representatives delegate others to attend the meeting, proxies of the Shareholder shall provide, in addition to the documents above, their own effective identification and written form of proxy provided by the legal representatives (including those signed by an authorized person) according to laws. Where the other persons are authorized to attend the meeting by the legal person Shareholders, they shall provide their own effective identification, resolution of the authorization by the board of directors of legal person Shareholders or other decision making institution and proof of identity as a Shareholder.
(2) Individual Shareholders who attend the meeting in person shall provide their own effective identification and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where others are delegated to attend the meeting, proxies of Shareholders shall provide their own effective identification, form of proxy of the Shareholder and proof of identity as a Shareholder.
8. If the AGM considers and approves the Profit Distribution Plan for 2018, the Bank is expected to distribute 2018 dividends to Domestic Shareholders and H Shareholders on Friday, July 19, 2019. To determine the name list of H Shareholders entitled to receive 2018 dividends, the Bank will suspend registration of transfer of H Shares from Thursday, June 6, 2019 to Tuesday, June 11, 2019 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of H Shares of the Bank on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 are entitled to receive 2018 dividends. Unregistered H Shareholders who wish to qualify for the entitlement to the cash dividends proposed to be distributed for 2018 are required to submit the shares and share transfer documents to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
9. The AGM is expected to last for not more than half a day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the meeting shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
10. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M/F and Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
11. The address of the Bank's Registered Office is No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC.
Tel.: 86-10-68858158
Fax: 86-10-68858165
12. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this notice are in Hong Kong time.
