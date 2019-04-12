Postal Savings Bank of China : NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS'CLASS MEETING 2019-04-12

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS'

CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the 2019 First Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held in turn at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting will deal with the following matters:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the Extension of the Valid Period of the Plan for Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares; and

2. To consider and approve the Extension of the Valid Period of the Authorization to Deal with Specific Matters in respect of Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board of Directors

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

April 12, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Notes:

1. According to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the Chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, all resolutions proposed at the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting will be voted by poll. After the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting, relevant voting results will be published on the website of the Bank (www.psbc.com) as well as the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting announced to be convened herein is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Bank.

3. The proxy forms together with notarized authorization letters of signatories or other authorization documents (if any) shall be invalid unless they are filled out and returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited not less than 24 hours before the time designated for convening the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Completion and the return of the proxy forms will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

4. To determine the name list of H Shareholders entitled to attend the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting, the Bank will suspend registration of transfer of H Shares from Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to Thursday, May 30, 2019 (both days inclusive). To attend the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting, H Shareholders shall, before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, submit the shares and share transfer documents to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

5. For joint holders, only the one whose name stands first in the Register shall be entitled to attend the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting and vote in respect thereof.

6. H Shareholders who intend to attend the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by proxy shall submit the reply slip for the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by mail to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on or before Friday, May 10, 2019.

7. Shareholders or their proxies shall present their identity documents when attending the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting: (1) Legal representatives of legal person Shareholders who attend the meeting shall provide their own effective

identification, effective proof of their capacity as legal representatives and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where the legal representatives delegate others to attend the meeting, proxies of the Shareholder shall provide, in addition to the documents above, their own effective identification and written form of proxy provided by the legal representatives (including those signed by an authorized person) according to laws. Where the other persons are authorized to attend the meeting by the legal person Shareholders, they shall provide their own effective identification, resolution of the authorization by the board of directors of legal person Shareholders or other decision making institution and proof of identity as a Shareholder.

(2) Individual Shareholders who attend the meeting in person shall provide their own effective identification and proof of identity as a Shareholder; where others are delegated to attend the meeting, proxies of Shareholders shall provide their own effective identification, form of proxy of the Shareholder and proof of identity as a Shareholder.