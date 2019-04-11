Postal Savings Bank of China : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholder 2019-04-12

(Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

（股份代號: 1658）（優先股股份代號: 4612）

12 April 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2018 AGM and 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting Circular, Proxy Form and Reply Slip (the "Current Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.psbc.com and the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk,or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browse the HKEXnews website.

If you have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications (Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, or if you have received a printed version in either English or Chinese but would like a copy of the other language version (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you the printed version(s) free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Company's H Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email atpostal.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company's H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email topostal.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

For and on behalf of

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and summary financial reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (b) interim reports and summary interim reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply form.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

各位股東：

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2018 年年度股東大會及 2019 年第一次 H 股類別股東大會通函、代表委任表格及回條（「本次公司通訊」） 之發佈通知

謹通知

閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（ www.psbc.com ）及香港交易所披

露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk ），歡迎瀏覽。或按安排附上本次公司通訊的印刷本（如適用）。 公司網站存取本次公司通訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易網站。

閣下可於本

至於已選擇或被視為已選擇收取公司通訊 （附註）電子版本之股東，若因任何理由在收取或瀏覽該等文件上遇到 困難，或 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本（如適用），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，迅 即向 閣下免費寄發一份印刷本。請把 閣下要求寄回本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限 公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。

閣下有權更改選擇收取日後刊發之公司通訊的語言版本及 / 或收取方式。 閣下可在給予合理時間下發出書面 通知（最短不少於 7 日）或填妥、簽署及交回隨本函背面的更改回條，並使用附載於更改回條上之郵寄標籤 寄回本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或透過電郵至 postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正致電本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處熱線（ 852）2862 8688 查詢或電郵至 postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司 謹啓 2019 年 4 月 12 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：(a) 年度報告及其年度財務摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）（及 其中包含的所有報告及賬目）；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格；及（g）回條。

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司並非一家根據銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）之認可機構，並不受限於香港金融管理局的監督，亦不獲授權在香港經營銀行及 ╱或接受存款業務。

Change Request Form 更改回條

To: Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

致:

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」） （股份代號：1658）（優先股股份代號： 4612） 經 香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人/我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*：

(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company at www.psbc.com (the "Website Version")

□ □ □ □

instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a written notification either by post or by email for the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; OR 閱覽所有日後在 貴公司網站（www.psbc.com）登載的公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並以郵遞或電郵方式收取已在 貴 公司網站登載的公司通訊之書面通知；或

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。

Signature 簽名

Notes

附註:

1. Please complete all your details clearly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼 Date 日期

2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid. 如屬聯名股東，則本更改回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份之其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。

3 Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如在本回條作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本更改回條將會作廢。

4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email at postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 上述指示適用於日後寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知 (最短不少於 7 日)予本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處 -「香港中央證券登記有 限公司」(地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 )或以電郵發送至 postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作選擇為止。

5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email at postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知(最短不少於7日)予本公司H股股份過戶登記處(上述地址)或以電郵發送至 postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要 求 更 改 有 關 公 司 通 訊的語言版本及收取方式。

6. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form. 為免存疑，任何在本更改回條上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and summary financial reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (b) interim reports and summary interim reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply form.

*

公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：(a) 年度報告及其財務摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）； (c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格；及（g）回條。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's H Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的H股股份登記及過戶處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留 該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means: 閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

