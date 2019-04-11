Postal Savings Bank of China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholder 2019-04-12

(Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

（股份代號: 1658）（優先股股份代號: 4612）

12 April 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(s)(1),

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2018 AGM and 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.psbc.com and the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browse the HKEXnews website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed request form, sign and return it to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.psbc.com or the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company's H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

For and on behalf of

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central

Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

Note: (2) Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of

Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

各位非登記持有人(1)：

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2018 年年度股東大會及 2019 年第一次 H 股類別股東大會通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈 通知

謹通知

閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（ www.psbc.com ）及香港

交易所披露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk ），歡迎瀏覽。 訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易網站。

閣下可於本公司網站存取本次公司通

如 閣下欲收取本次及將來所有公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下在隨本函附上的申請表格上適 當的空格內劃上「 X 」號及簽署，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處， 香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓（如在香港 投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（ www.psbc.com） 或香港交易所披露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk ）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正致電本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處熱線（ 852 ） 2862 8688 或電郵至 postal.ecom@computershare.com.hk 查詢。

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司 謹啓 2019 年 4 月 12 日

附註：(1)

此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

附註：(2) 中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司並非一家根據銀行業條例（香港法例第 155 章）之認可機構，並不受限於香港金融管理局的監督，亦不獲授權在 香港經營銀行及╱或接受存款業務。

Request Form 申請表格

To:Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1658) (Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong

致:

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」） （股份代號：1658）（優先股股份代號： 4612） 經 香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人/我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 *：

(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

□ □ □

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Non-registered holder(s)# 非登記持有人姓名#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Non-registered holder(s) registered address 非登記持有人的登記地址

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼 # You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website.

假如

閣下從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 Date 日期 Signature(s) 簽名

2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公 司通訊)發出。

3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company. 上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處-「香港中央證券登記有限公司」另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公 司的股份。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this request form. 為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。

* Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) annual reports and summary financial reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (b) interim reports and summary interim reports (if applicable)(and all reports and accounts contained therein); (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply form.

* 公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）年度報告及其財務摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）；（b）中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）（及其中包含的所有報告及 賬目）；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；（f）代表委任表格；及（g）回條。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明 "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number. 本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。 Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data. 閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。 Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's H Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose. 本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的H股股份登記及過戶處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內 保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。 You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means: 閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出： By mail to:

By e By mail to:Personal Data Privacy OfficerBy e-mail to: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Konghkinfo@computershare.com.hk 郵寄： 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓 香港中央證券登記有限公司 個人資料私隱主任 電郵： hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

