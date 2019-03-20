Postal Savings Bank of China : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 2019-03-20

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION

The Board of Directors (The "Board") of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (The "Bank") convened a meeting on 20 March 2019, at which the resolution relating to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank (the "Articles of Association") was considered and approved.

In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the Interim Measures on Equity Management of Commercial Banks and the Guidance of Consumer Rights Protections for Banking Industry published by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and the Decision on Amendments to the Guidelines on the Articles of Association of Listed Companies (Draft for Comment on 15 March 2019) published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Board hereby proposes to make further amendments to the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association based on the Articles of Association approved at the 2017 Second Extraordinary General Meeting in light of the actual condition of the Bank. The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will further enhance the Bank's corporate governance and better satisfy the relevant requirements of the regulatory authorities and stock exchanges on the corporate governance and standard operation of the Bank after the Initial Public Offering and Listing of RMB-denominated ordinary shares (A Shares) ("A Share Offering and Listing").

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval at the shareholders' general meeting as a special resolution. The amended Articles of Association shall be subject to the approval of the CBIRC upon approval at the shareholders' general meeting, the amended provisions that are not related to the A Share Offering and Listing will become effective from the date of approval by the CBIRC, and the amended provisions relating to A Share Offering and Listing will become effective from the date of A Share Offering and Listing of the Bank, prior to which, the existing Articles of Association of the Bank remain in force.

A circular containing, amongst others, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Bank in due course.

By order of the Board

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

20 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.

*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.