Postal Savings Bank of China : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ... 2019-03-22

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

This supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") should be read together with the circular of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dispatched to shareholders on 22 February 2019 (the "First Circular").

The 2019 First EGM will be held as originally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on 8 April 2019 (Monday) at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing). A supplemental notice of the 2019 First EGM is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this Supplemental Circular.

If you intend to attend the 2019 First EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete the enclosed supplemental proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding the 2019 First EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the supplemental proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2019 First EGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this circular are in Hong Kong time.

22 March 2019

CONTENTS Page Letter from the Board of Directors ........................................ 1 Supplemental Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting ............... 4 Appendix I - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association .................. APP-1

Board of Directors: Registered Office: Executive Directors: No. 3 Financial Street, Mr. Zhang Xuewen Xicheng District, Ms. Yao Hong Beijing Non-executive Directors: Principal Place of Business in Mr. Han Wenbo Hong Kong: Mr. Tang Jian 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, Mr. Liu Yaogong No. 248 Queen's Road East, Mr. Chin Hung I David Wanchai, Mr. Liu Yue Hong Kong Mr. Ding Xiangming Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Weihua Ms. Bi Zhonghua Mr. Fu Tingmei Mr. Gan Peizhong Mr. Hu Xiang To the Shareholders,

I. INTRODUCTION

This supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") should be read together with the circular of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dispatched to shareholders on 22 February 2019 (the "First Circular"). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the First Circular.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the supplemental notice of the 2019 First EGM and the information on additional resolutions that will be submitted to the 2019 First EGM for approval, to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the 2019 First EGM.

II. ADDITIONAL RESOLUTION

Special resolution will be proposed at the 2019 First EGM to approve the proposal regarding: Proposal regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association

Special resolution:

1. Proposal regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association

In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the Interim Measures on Equity Management of Commercial Banks and the Guidance of Consumer Rights Protections for Banking Industry published by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and the Decision on Amendments to the Guidelines on the Articles of Association of Listed Companies (Draft for Comment on 15 March 2019) published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Board hereby proposes to make further amendments to the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association based on the Articles of Association approved at the 2017 Second Extraordinary General Meeting in light of the actual condition of the Bank. The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will further enhance the Bank's corporate governance and better satisfy the relevant requirements of the regulatory authorities and stock exchanges on the corporate governance and standard operation of the Bank after the Initial Public Offering and Listing of RMB-denominated ordinary shares (A Shares) ("A Share Offering and Listing").

Please refer to "Appendix I - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association" for details.

The above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association have been approved by the

Bank at the Board meeting held on 20 March 2019. The Board entrusted China Post Group Corporation, the controlling shareholder of the Bank, to make an interim proposal, to propose the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association to the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting for consideration and approval. The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association shall be subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 2019 First EGM as a special resolution, as well as approval by the CBIRC. Among which, the deletion of Article 150 and Article 210 of the current Articles of Association and some of the amended provisions (including Article 2, Article 56, Article 60 (I) (1) and (5) and (II), Article 61, Article 65, Article 66, Article 68, Article 159 (16), Article 180, Article 182 (6), Article 186, Article 187, Article 195, Article 256 (2), Article 272 (1), Article 288 and Article 322 (4)) will become effective from the date of approval by the CBIRC, and the rest of the amended provisions regarding A Share Offering and Listing will become effective from the date of the A Share Offering and Listing, prior to which, the current Articles of Association will remain effective.

Besides, the Board proposes to the 2019 First EGM to authorize it, who will in turn delegate the authority to the Chairman of the Board and the President, to individually or jointly revise and amend the Articles of Association (including but not limited to the modifications and amendments to the wordings, chapters, clauses and condition precedents etc.) pursuant to the relevant changes of domestic and foreign laws, regulations and normative documents, and based on the requirements and suggestions of the relevant domestic and overseas governmental entities or regulatory authorities, and the actual situation, and to deal with matters such as approval, filing or registration matters with the CBIRC, the industrial and commercial registration authority and other relevant governmental departments.

III. 2019 FIRST EGM

A supplemental notice of the 2019 First EGM is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this Supplemental Circular. The 2019 First EGM will be held as originally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on 8 April 2019 (Monday) at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing).

For details of other resolutions to be considered at the 2019 First EGM, eligibility for attending the EGM, registration procedures, suspend registration of shares transfer, voting and other relevant matters, please refer to the First Circular issued by the Bank on 22 February 2019 and the Notice of the 2019 First EGM.

IV. VOTING BY POLL

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. As such, all resolutions proposed at the 2019 First EGM will be voted by poll.

V. RECOMMENDATIONS

The Board considers that the above additional resolution is in the interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole. As such, the Board recommends you to vote in favor of such resolution proposed at the 2019 First EGM.

