Postal Savings Bank of China : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS'CLASS MEETING 2019-04-12

04/11/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

REPLY SLIP FOR

THE 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

To: Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 1)

,

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

H Shares (Note 2) in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting of the Bank to be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) on Thursday morning, May 30, 2019.

Date:

Signature (Note 3):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).

  • 3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, May 10, 2019 in person or by post. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this reply slip are in Hong Kong time.

*

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:47:02 UTC
