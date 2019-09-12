Log in
Postal Savings Bank of China : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

REPLY SLIP FOR

THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 1)

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

Domestic Shares/H Shares (Note 2) in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting to be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9:00 a.m. on October 29, 2019 (Tuesday).

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 3):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holder of H Shares), or to the Registered Office of the Bank at No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing (for holders of Domestic Shares) on or before October 9, 2019 (Wednesday) in person or by post. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this reply slip are in Hong Kong time.
  • Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:12 UTC
