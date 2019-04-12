Postal Savings Bank of China : REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-12

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

REPLY SLIP FOR

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To: Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 1)

,

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

Domestic Shares/

H Shares (Note 2) in the capital of the Bank,hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Date:

Signature (Note 3):

Notes:

1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).

3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares), or to the Registered Office of the Bank at No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) on or before Friday, May 10, 2019 in person or by post. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this reply slip are in Hong Kong time.

*

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.